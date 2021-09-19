Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 things to watch for in Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to take on Pittsburgh in Week 2, and here are three things to keep an eye on in the matchup. With a chance to move to 2-0 on the young season, the Las Vegas Raiders will head east to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Steelers are out to a 1-0 start as well, and had a monster win against Buffalo in Week 1, so this has the chance to be one of the more exciting matchups of the Week 2 slate.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0