NFL

Emmy Sunday: Diversity, firsts, and more facts from this year's nominations

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Assorted facts and figures drawn from the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards:. Fresh off an Oscar win for best original screenplay for "Promising Young Woman," which she also directed, Renaissance woman Emerald Fennell has earned an Emmy nomination for acting. She's up for best supporting actress in a drama for playing Camilla Parker Bowles in "The Crown." Fennell previously earned two nominations for her writing and producing of "Killing Eve" in 2019.

