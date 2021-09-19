Emmy Sunday: Diversity, firsts, and more facts from this year’s nominations

If there’s anyone more invested in chaos magic than Agatha Harkness, it has to be the Television Academy. The Outstanding Comedy Series lineup alone makes our head spin. (Emily in Paris, huh? No Mythic Quest? And yet Cobra Kai managed to sneak in there …) Or how can we forget the fact that Hamilton, the musical that came out six years ago, is up for even more awards … in the Limited Series category? The point is: 2020 to 2021 gave us a whole lot of television, too much for even the most committed TV viewer to get through. So to help you catch up on some of the shows you may have missed, we put together a guide to all the nominees that are available on the major streaming services you’re likely already paying for.

