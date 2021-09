DENVER (CBS4) – The fall equinox occurs Wednesday afternoon marking the official switch from summer to fall. But mother nature has it backward in Colorado with the morning felling like fall and the afternoon felling like summer. Temperatures in most areas around Colorado were not as cold Wednesday morning as they were Tuesday morning it was still colder than normal. Denver dropped to 42 degrees Wednesday morning which is about 8 degrees below normal for the final morning of summer. (source: CBS) The coldest temperatures in the state were again in Jackson County’s North Park where Cowdrey recorded 12 degrees and Hebron was 16...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO