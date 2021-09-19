This week in history: Valley mourned McKinley’s death

The front page of the Youngstown Vindicator was edged in black with the portrait of a local leader framed against the headline: “A Mourning Nation Weeps Beside His Bier.” The injuries and death of President William McKinley dominated the paper for more than a week as news of his assassination in Buffalo, New York, spread. News of the shooting first appeared on September 6, 1901, with hope that he might survive the wounds. Unfortunately, that was not the case as an Extra Edition of the Youngstown Vindicator was published on September 14, with the news that President McKinley was dead. The headline read “The Nation’s Chief is Now at Rest. Bidding All a Last Good-Bye and Saying God’s Will be Done, the Resigned Sufferer Fell into Eternal Sleep and Many Millions Mourn.”