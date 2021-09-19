CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Emilio Pagan: Allows another homer in loss

 5 days ago

Pagan (4-2) allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk across one inning, taking the loss to the Cardinals on Saturday. Pagan entered the eighth inning with a 2-0 lead. The lead quickly evaporated when he surrendered a double, a walk and a home run. The Cardinals took over with a 3-2 lead and never looked back. It was the fifth long ball Pagan allowed in his last seven innings. He has a 4.50 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 67 punchouts over 60 innings this season.

