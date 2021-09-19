CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Provides three hits, three runs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevers went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over Baltimore. Devers got the Red Sox on the board in the first inning, singling home Enrique Hernandez to cut the Orioles' lead to 2-1. He later added a double and another single for his first multi-hit game in nearly two weeks. Devers has gone yard just twice in his last 18 games, but he's still slashing a terrific .274/.351/.532 with 34 homers and 104 RBI in 612 plate appearances on the year.

FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
FanSided

Rafael Devers physically restrained after argument with home plate umpire (Video)

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers looked like he wanted to get in the face of home plate umpire Chris Guccione. Devers had to be restrained by third-base coach Carlos Febles, as it looked like the Red Sox third baseman was about to go give Guccione a piece of his mind and then some. Febles even made contact with Devers’ face, though it’s unknown if that was intentional at this juncture.
Rafael Devers
NESN

Red Sox Need To ‘Move On’ From Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe Errors

Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. Monday just was not the Boston Red Sox’s day in terms of defense. Alex Verdugo lost a Nelson Cruz fly ball in the sun with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. The ball ended up bouncing toward the wall, allowing all three runs to score. Cruz scored after Taylor Motter airmailed it into the stands.
chatsports.com

Red Sox Standings Watch: Playoff hopes slipping away

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 30: Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 30, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) The Boston Red Sox have fallen outside...
CBS Sports

MLB playoffs: The most important series remaining, including Red Sox-Yankees and Padres-Giants

The 2021 MLB regular season is entering the stretch drive. Three weeks from Monday either the regular season will be over and all the postseason races will be settled, or there will be a Game 163 tiebreaker to decide a division or wild card race. Maybe even multiple Game 163s like 2018. That would be fun. Either way, it's shaping up to be a great three weeks.
#Red Sox#The Red Sox#Orioles
CBS Boston

Report: Red Sox Have Been Given OK To Wear Yellow Uniforms In Playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox unveiled their yellow and blue “City Connect” uniforms earlier this season, the fanbase was pretty split over the special edition garbs. But now that the team has won five straight while going yellow — and seven straight overall — fans are a little more receptive to the unis. The Red Sox were only going to wear the Boston Marathon-themed uniforms for last weekend’s series against the Baltimore Orioles, the start of the team’s final homestand of the season. But when they swept the O’s, the Sox decided to keep wearing them when the New...
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Huge pinch hit in win

Schwarber delivered a three-run double as a pinch hitter in Tuesday's 8-4 win over Seattle. A day after mishandling a groundball that led to three unearned runs and coming off an 0-for-16 slump, Schwarber delivered a clutch double that gave Boston a lead. With first baseman Bobby Dalbec on a roll, the Red Sox are not desperate to replace him with Schwarber, which was the putative reason for acquiring the latter. Schwarber will continue to get at-bats in the outfield and as the designated hitter on a regular basis.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jose Iglesias: Runs hit streak to eight

Iglesias went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mets. The last seven games of the eight-game hit streak have been with Iglesias starting at second base. He's been helpful to the Red Sox while they dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak, filling in at middle infield, but the team just got second baseman Christian Arroyo back Tuesday. That could put a crimp in Iglesias' playing time, although manager Alex Cora may not want to futz around with the lineup while Boston's won six straight.
KEYT

José Abreu hits 3-run homer as White Sox top Red Sox 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu hit a three-run homer and Carlos Rodón pitched five effective innings on extended rest, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Luis Robert added an RBI single as Chicago bounced back from a 2-4 road trip. The AL Central leaders also got steady innings from Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks after the Red Sox rallied in the seventh. Boston lost for the fourth time in five games, but it maintained its one-game lead for the top AL wild card because of the New York Yankees’ 10-3 loss to the Mets.
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale, Rafael Devers

This article hits differently with Sale’s recent positive COVID test and the uncertainty that that can provide, but it’s worth considering anyway: Should Nathan Eovaldi start the American League Wildcard game? (Assuming the Red Sox make it, of course.) (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) Sure. This season has been tough...
Boston Globe

Whether the Red Sox gave Bobby Dalbec a second chance or not, he’s run with it

CHICAGO — It would not have come as a surprise had the Red Sox demoted Bobby Dalbec to Triple A in late July. The rookie first baseman was overmatched, his batting average plunging to .213 with a .647 OPS after he went 0 for 5 and struck out four times in a doubleheader against the Blue Jays on July 28.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: On base three times in return

Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox. Bogaerts returned to action after a 10-day quarantine period on the COVID-19 protocols list. He was asymptomatic the entire time.
