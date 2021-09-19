Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Provides three hits, three runs
Devers went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over Baltimore. Devers got the Red Sox on the board in the first inning, singling home Enrique Hernandez to cut the Orioles' lead to 2-1. He later added a double and another single for his first multi-hit game in nearly two weeks. Devers has gone yard just twice in his last 18 games, but he's still slashing a terrific .274/.351/.532 with 34 homers and 104 RBI in 612 plate appearances on the year.www.cbssports.com
