Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Ineffective against Baltimore
Pivetta allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over 3.2 innings against the Orioles on Saturday. He also struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Pivetta was unable to take advantage of a favorable home matchup against the last-place Orioles, giving up a two-run homer to Ryan Mountcastle in the first inning and a solo blast to backup catcher Austin Wynns in the second. Pivetta was unable to make it out of the fourth inning, a disappointing result after putting together a sharp performance in his first start off the injured list Sept. 12 against the White Sox. He's lined up to face the Yankees at home in his next scheduled start.www.cbssports.com
