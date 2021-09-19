CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Ineffective against Baltimore

 5 days ago

Pivetta allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over 3.2 innings against the Orioles on Saturday. He also struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Pivetta was unable to take advantage of a favorable home matchup against the last-place Orioles, giving up a two-run homer to Ryan Mountcastle in the first inning and a solo blast to backup catcher Austin Wynns in the second. Pivetta was unable to make it out of the fourth inning, a disappointing result after putting together a sharp performance in his first start off the injured list Sept. 12 against the White Sox. He's lined up to face the Yankees at home in his next scheduled start.

FanSided

Rafael Devers physically restrained after argument with home plate umpire (Video)

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers looked like he wanted to get in the face of home plate umpire Chris Guccione. Devers had to be restrained by third-base coach Carlos Febles, as it looked like the Red Sox third baseman was about to go give Guccione a piece of his mind and then some. Febles even made contact with Devers’ face, though it’s unknown if that was intentional at this juncture.
MLB
CBS Boston

Boston Yellow Sox? Red Sox Want To Keep Wearing ‘City Connect’ Uniforms As Long As Win Streak Continues

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are on a roll, though they haven’t exactly looked like the “Red” Sox for most of the team’s six-game win streak. And that will continue until this streak comes to an end. Four of Boston’s six straight victories have come at home, and in each of those wins, the team has been wearing their yellow “City Connect” uniforms. The team hadn’t worn the special Boston Marathon-themed unis since Patriots’ Day weekend in April, but brought them back to start their final homestand of the 2021 regular season. When the win streak kept going though, the team...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox Standings Watch: Playoff hopes slipping away

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 30: Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 30, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) The Boston Red Sox have fallen outside...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB playoffs: The most important series remaining, including Red Sox-Yankees and Padres-Giants

The 2021 MLB regular season is entering the stretch drive. Three weeks from Monday either the regular season will be over and all the postseason races will be settled, or there will be a Game 163 tiebreaker to decide a division or wild card race. Maybe even multiple Game 163s like 2018. That would be fun. Either way, it's shaping up to be a great three weeks.
MLB
MassLive.com

Will Boston Red Sox keep wearing yellow and blue uniforms during winning streak? ‘We have some smart people,’ Xander Bogaerts says

BOSTON — The Red Sox wore their yellow and blue alternate jerseys again Tuesday. That’s four straight games sporting them. The plan was for the Red Sox to wear the Boston Marathon color scheme uniforms for their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles this past weekend, then return to their traditional uniforms Tuesday. But the Sox won all three games against the Orioles so why stop? It’s working and baseball obviously is a very superstitious sport.
MLB
CBS Boston

Report: Red Sox Have Been Given OK To Wear Yellow Uniforms In Playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox unveiled their yellow and blue “City Connect” uniforms earlier this season, the fanbase was pretty split over the special edition garbs. But now that the team has won five straight while going yellow — and seven straight overall — fans are a little more receptive to the unis. The Red Sox were only going to wear the Boston Marathon-themed uniforms for last weekend’s series against the Baltimore Orioles, the start of the team’s final homestand of the season. But when they swept the O’s, the Sox decided to keep wearing them when the New...
MLB
Boston Globe

Nick Pivetta did his best to stay in shape during his time on COVID IL, throwing into a fence at the park

When Nick Pivetta went to the COVID-related injured list last week, the righthander said he would go to the park where no one was around and toss a ball into the fence. It was his only way of staying in shape. The Sox reinstated Pivetta from the COVID-IL for his Sunday start where Pivetta lasted 5 ⅓ innings, yielding just three hits and one unearned run.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Strong outing in return to action

Pivetta allowed one run (zero earned) on three hits while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the White sox on Sunday. Pivetta made his first start since Aug. 30 after spending some time on the COVID injured list. He held the White Sox scoreless through five innings before the leadoff man in the sixth reached on a throwing error. A sacrifice bunt would move him over to second and then Luis Robert singled him home. It was a very positive outing for the 28-year-old after giving up four runs in each of his last three starts. Pivetta also managed to not walk a batter in a start for the first time since May 14. The right-hander now owns a 4.49 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 156:62 K:BB over 140.1 innings. He lines up to face the Orioles in Boston next weekend.
MLB
chatsports.com

Tyler Anderson looks to get back on track against the Red Sox

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Tyler Anderson #31 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 08, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Tyler Anderson opened up the 2021 season with 25 straight starts of 5...
MLB
MLB Daily Dish

Red Sox’s Chris Sale tests positive for COVID-19

The Red Sox’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen, as left-hander Chris Sale will miss his scheduled start against the White Sox on Sunday after testing positive for the virus:. Sale will be the 12th Red Sox player to hit the COVID-19 injured list over the last month and the 10th...
MLB
Over the Monster

White Sox vs. Red Sox Lineups: Seabold’s Maiden Voyage

WLast night’s loss to the White Sox was a pretty good summation of the Red Sox’s second half. Tanner Houck was not stellar and didn’t make it through four innings. He dug them a three-run hole that proved insurmountable, the Sox made a spirited comeback attempt and ultimately fell short. It’s an unfortunately all-too-familiar pattern that throws you between hope and cynicism at a moment’s notice.
MLB
NESN

Nick Pivetta To Return From COVID IL, Start For Red Sox In White Sox Finale

The Red Sox have their rotation problem sorted. Heading into the weekend’s series against the Chicago White Sox, Boston was already scrambling to fill the rotation spot of Nick Pivetta, who landed on the COVID-19 related injured list as a “precaution” last weekend. But the team was dealt a further...
MLB
dallassun.com

Red Sox welcome O's to start final homestand

The Boston Red Sox look to pad their American League wild card spot when they host the Baltimore Orioles to kick off their final homestand of the regular season Friday. The Red Sox (83-65) enter the three-game series in a virtual tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for the wild card. Just a half-gameback are the New York Yankees, leaving no margin for error. The team to clinch the first wild card will host the second-place club in a one-game playoff, while third place will sit out the postseason.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Nick Pivetta will start on Sunday

By the time Pivetta returns, he will have missed one week due to a positive COVID-19 test. Through 26 outings this season, the 28-year-old is 9-7 with a 4.67 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and .233 OBA. He has also walked 62 batters and struck out 151. Boston desperately needs starting pitching help right now, especially after losing Chris Sale to the COVID-19 list after he tested positive, too.
MLB

