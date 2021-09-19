Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Ineffective against Baltimore

Pivetta allowed one run (zero earned) on three hits while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the White sox on Sunday. Pivetta made his first start since Aug. 30 after spending some time on the COVID injured list. He held the White Sox scoreless through five innings before the leadoff man in the sixth reached on a throwing error. A sacrifice bunt would move him over to second and then Luis Robert singled him home. It was a very positive outing for the 28-year-old after giving up four runs in each of his last three starts. Pivetta also managed to not walk a batter in a start for the first time since May 14. The right-hander now owns a 4.49 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 156:62 K:BB over 140.1 innings. He lines up to face the Orioles in Boston next weekend.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO