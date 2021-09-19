CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans' Anthony Miller: Not expected to play Sunday

 5 days ago

Miller is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Wilson reiterated that Miller's shoulder, which he dislocated in the first preseason game against Green Bay, is fine, and the 26-year-old wideout will simply be a healthy scratch. Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Danny Amendola and Nico Collins will operate as the top wideouts for Tyrod Taylor on Sunday.

