Padres' Yu Darvish: Fires seven shutout innings

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Darvish fired seven scoreless innings on three hits and one walk while striking out nine in the loss to the Cardinals on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. Despite Darvish firing seven shutout innings, the Padres couldn't come up with the win. He surrendered just one extra-base hit, which was a Matt Carpenter double. It was a great bounce-back performance off of his last start, where he gave up eight runs over four innings. The 34-year-old has a 4.13 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 157 innings this season.

