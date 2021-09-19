Bellator 266 video highlights: Phil Davis spoils promotional debut of Yoel Romero

Phil Davis spoiled the promotional debut of Yoel Romero at Bellator 266 on Saturday night. Romero and Davis opted to exchange strikes and kicks in the first round. Davis connected with a few right hands and Romero worked on chopping down the lead leg of his opponent. Outside of a flurry toward the middle of the round, nothing too significant happened, but that would change soon. Davis started to incorporate his wrestling in the second and third rounds, where he found a lot of success. He kept Romero on the canvas and did quite a bit of damage with some brutal knees to the body. Davis scored five takedowns by the end of the fight and went on to earn a split decision over Romero.