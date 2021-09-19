Local film challenge aims to give young people a voice through video

PITTSFIELD — Diane Pearlman’s phone has been ringing off the hook since March 2020. As the pandemic descended, there arose what she calls “a recognition that everything that had been live, now had to be digital.” In her role as executive director of the Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative (BFMC), Pearlman became inundated with requests from local nonprofits looking to livestream galas — most of whom were met with the suggestion they make a film instead, which converged in a steep “learning curve, for both organizations and filmmakers.”