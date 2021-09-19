CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Local film challenge aims to give young people a voice through video

By Hannah Van Sickle
theberkshireedge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD — Diane Pearlman’s phone has been ringing off the hook since March 2020. As the pandemic descended, there arose what she calls “a recognition that everything that had been live, now had to be digital.” In her role as executive director of the Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative (BFMC), Pearlman became inundated with requests from local nonprofits looking to livestream galas — most of whom were met with the suggestion they make a film instead, which converged in a steep “learning curve, for both organizations and filmmakers.”

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Quality#Film Industry#Short Film#Pittsfield#Bfmc#The Civic Life Project#The Youth Film Challenge#Covid#Zoom#Imacs

Comments / 0

Community Policy