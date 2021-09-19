CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Star Results Saturday September 18th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

11th-$16,800, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:76.660. Winner: B C, 2, by No Secrets Here-Adolph Tres Knockout. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. No Secret Knockout124122-½2-½1-½V. Urieta, Jr.2.30. Running a Big Wave124211-½1-hd2-½B. Candanosa6.40. Vaqueroo1246107-hd3-hd3-¾J. Pulido2.60. Fire Me Quick124109107-½4-hdF. Calderon8.10. Brees Tlc124534-hd5-½5-½N. Villatoro16.50. Tah...

midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

1st_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi. 2nd_$17,500, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$16,500, , 3YO up F&M, 7½f. 4th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f. Ursulina118Betcha121. Sacred Peace124Je Suis Belle122. Que Sera Sera122Azurita119. Double Dare You118Miller's Maiden118. Lemos Cunha118. 6th_$36,000,...
INDIANA STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Gulfstream Park-4-Add

4th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear. Off 2:27. Time 0:59.27. Fast. Scratched_Miss Lamarr, Capturini, Bahamian Rhapsody. Also Ran_Piper, Vivi's Dream's, Gregs Posse, Viva La Reina. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $39.85. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $11.70. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $8.20. Quinella (2-3) paid $11.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-10-9) paid $6.31. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-10) paid $12.55.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Pocatello Downs

3rd_$10,500, alc, 3YO, 3½f. 5th_$5,300, stk, 3YO up, 6½f. 6th_$6,200, alc, 3YO up, 2½f. 7th_$10,500, alc, 3YO up, 4f. 8th_$6,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 3½f. 9th_$52,000, stk, 2YO, 3½f. AQHA Challenge Championship Finals. Wall Streete122Kr Hercules122. Empowered to Prosper122Bac N Action122. Eagle Assault122The Secret Prize122. Sandstone Senator122Lil Longmire122. Cuz...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park, Combined

1st_$13,400, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy. Off 12:39. Time 1:49.01. Sloppy. Scratched_Sir Nuisance, Datza Five Oh, Bane, Drastic Measures, City Peaks. Also Ran_G for Gerry, Super d'Oro, Mystic Kat, Raja's Trick, C F V Nobodycares. $1 Exacta (3-11) paid $5.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-11-7-6) paid $11.22. $0.5 Trifecta (3-11-7) paid $22.85.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Laurel Race Course Results Thursday September 23rd, 2021

1st-$36,320, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.420, 45.460, 57.560, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.960. Scratched: Auchincruive, Gale Winds, H R H Jellybean, Zip Line to Heaven. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Charm City Band121222-21-hd1-½1-1¼A. Cruz7.602.602.602.80. Southside Swig121441-hd2-22-42-2R. Silvera3.403.202.20. Billingsgate1203365-½3-½3-6¼C. Marquez3.8013.20. Hartel121153-½3-1½4-½4-1¾H. Karamanos3.50. Smitten Enough117514-14-25-55-8J. Beltran40.40. Flank Speed121665-1666F....
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Parx Racing

1st_$19,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 2nd_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 7f. 3rd_$26,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 7f. 4th_$23,000, wvr mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f. Russian Runner121Dinna Fash127. Master of War121Impossebull127. Austin Whylie121Dream of Warrior121. Uptown Shoes124Mr. Tuttle121. 5th_$40,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. Tweety Kitten121Subsidiary121.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Penn National-6-Add

6th_$31,600, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, showers. Off 8:14. Time 1:39.74. Sloppy. Also Ran_Hay Buck, Favorite Doll, Pride in the Biz, Four Seasons Girl. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4/7-3) 3 Correct Paid $22.40. Daily Double (7-3) paid $18.40. Exacta (3-2) paid $14.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-5-7) paid $6.42. $1 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $21.60. TOT $684,212.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park

1st_$20,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 5½f, clear. Off 7:08. Time 1:05.53. Fast. Also Ran_Brody's Streak, The Heat Is On, Autocratic, Dirt Bike Slade. Exacta (4-6) paid $153.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-3-1) paid $65.90. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $109.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Results Wednesday September 22nd, 2021

6th-$31,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 24.070, 47.990, 1:13.410, 1:26.500, 00.000, 1:39.740. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Bonita Lassie118344-24-11-1½1-21-1¼T. Conner4.403.002.801.20. Swan Point120265-1½5-hd5-33-1½2-5¼I. Beato4.003.203.60. Jesse the Great120536-16-34-1½2-hd3-3M. Inirio3.406.30. Hay Buck120752-hd1-½2-hd4-½4-3½D. Whitney3.30. Favorite Doll120113-½3-13-hd5-45-5½J. Hernandez11.80. Pride in the Biz121421-hd2-1½6-86-126-14¼E. Rodriguez21.80. Four Seasons Girl1206777777A. Rodriguez16.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4/7-3)...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Century Mile

1st_$9,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$8,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f. 3rd_$7,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$10,000, cl $12,000-$12,000, 3YO up, 6f. Sir Miezie123Marango123. Here Comes Barney124Astronomical124. Exhi Kid126Lanny Mac126. 5th_$17,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Wye Cross124El Noble124. Nevvare121Midnight Salute121. Eddyshak124Mr. Kalypso126.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Grants Pass Early Entries, Tuesday September 28th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1One Dashing Rabbit (BL), 124J. Scriver7-2-1Adrian Quinones. 2Hop Town Cartel (BL), 124E. Garcia6-1-7Adrian Quinones. 3The Streakin Dream (BL), 124J. Lopez4-1-xJose Rosales Gomez. 4High On Cuervo (BL), 124J. Wooten, Jr.1-4-5Travis Wheeler. 5Leaving Angelz (BL), 124M. Osuna2-1-1Hector Magallanes. 6Blitz Chick (L), 124J. Lopez7-5-2Ricardo Mariles-Santos. 7Hell On Horseshoes...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Churchill Downs-8-Add

8th_$92,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f, clear. Off 8:24. Time 1:18.05. Fast. Scratched_Lady Terra. Also Ran_Swap Shop, Waters of Merom, Zumra Bayou, Scintillating Star, Sonador, Big Bugg's Girl, Senorita Karlita. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-7-2-3/8/11-8-9/10) 6 Correct Paid $6,500.90. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-2-3/8/11-8-9/10) 5 Correct Paid $1,004.05. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-3/8/11-8-9/10) 4 Correct Paid $159.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $39.15. $1 Daily Double (8-10) paid $18.50. Exacta (10-8) paid $15.20. $0.1 Superfecta (10-8-2-1) paid $30.47. $0.5 Trifecta (10-8-2) paid $24.75. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Thursday's Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Chris Bassitt from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Sam Moll on the paternity list. Released C Aramis Garcia. Minor League Baseball. Atlantic League.
NFL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Prairie View 37, Houston Baptist 27

HBU_Fuller 27 pass from Bentsen (Garcia kick), 12:03. HBU_King 11 pass from Bentsen (Garcia kick), 06:27. HBU_Fuller 2 pass from Bentsen (Garcia kick), 00:50. PV_Jackson 20 interception return (Reyes kick), 03:26. HBUPV. First downs1925. Rushes-yards39-13441-152 Passing157356. Comp-Att-Int15-32-223-35-1 Return Yards11874. Punts-Avg.5-40.03-42.3. Fumbles-Lost0-02-0 Penalty-Yards3-362-20 Time of Possession25:2534:35. INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS. RUSHING_Houston Baptist, Xz....
HOUSTON, TX
midfloridanewspapers.com

Laurel Park Early Entries, Sunday September 26th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Transfer the Funds (L), 124A. Crispin4-3-6Rick Buckley. 7Super Scooby (L), 115J. Hiraldo4-x-xAmanda Rawlings. 8Dunluce Caissle (L), 111J. Hiraldo6-4-2Russell Davis. 9Themsfightinwords (L), 124K. Gomez4-6-4Paul Barrow. 10Honor My World (L), 124C. Lopez9-6-4Ellen Horner. 2nd-$34,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Baltimore 3, Texas 0

A-flied out for Peters in the 7th. LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_McKenna (5), Gutierrez (7). HR_Mountcastle (31), off Otto; Hays (22), off Barlow. RBIs_R.Martin (7), Mountcastle (84), Hays (70). SB_Hernandez (10). S_R.Martin. Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (García, Hernandez, Lowe, Taveras 2); Baltimore 3 (Hays, Gutierrez, Mullins). RISP_Texas 0...
MLB

