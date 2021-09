BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is from Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos' press conference on Monday, Sept. 13. After returning to The Blue in week two, the Boise State football team improved to 1-1 on the season with a big 13-54 win over UTEP. The Broncos showed their potential against the Miners last Friday night but Boise State will need to put their mettle to the test against the Oklahoma State University Cowboys in week three.

BOISE, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO