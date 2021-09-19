CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venom 2: Tom Hardy Asked Early Audiences Not to Spoil Credits Scene

Cover picture for the articleTom Hardy introduced an early screening of Venom: Let There Be Carnage by asking advanced audiences not to spoil the film's end credits scene. Appearing in person with Venom 2 director Andy Serkis at Sony's "Fans First" event in London this week, the star and producer prefaced the early screening by asking fans to "promise" to keep the credits scene in the theater without revealing secrets on social media. After Marvel moviegoers were the first to see Venom versus Carnage (Woody Harrelson) in the Sony's Spider-Man Universe spin-off, releasing only in theaters October 1, early viewers urged fans to "stay until the very end."

