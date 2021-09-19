Venom 2: Tom Hardy Asked Early Audiences Not to Spoil Credits Scene

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has Marvel fans freaking out about a post-credits scene that was supposedly shown during a recent preview screening event. There is a litany of reactions to the rumored screening now on social media, including quite a few that focus on Venom 2's post-credits button scene, which is touted as a surprise that will make fans "scream." Sony Pictures is hard at work on its Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) brand at the moment, and Venom is one of the main lynchpins in that franchise. So what could Let There Be Carnage be doing to set up the next chapters of the series?

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO