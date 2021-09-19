Invitation to Bid - RFP - Night Vision Goggles
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Solicitation Number: 21-P029R The City of Charleston is accepting proposals for Night Vision Goggles. The City will receive proposals until October 19, 2021 @ 12:00pm at 75 Calhoun Street, Ste. 3500, Charleston, SC 29401. The solicitation may be obtained by submitting a request to: Robin B. Robinson, robinsonr@charleston-sc.gov, by fax (843-720-3872), or by going to our website: www.charleston-sc.gov, Bidline. AD# 1960949.www.postandcourier.com
