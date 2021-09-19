CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Invitation to Bid - RFP - Night Vision Goggles

The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Solicitation Number: 21-P029R The City of Charleston is accepting proposals for Night Vision Goggles. The City will receive proposals until October 19, 2021 @ 12:00pm at 75 Calhoun Street, Ste. 3500, Charleston, SC 29401. The solicitation may be obtained by submitting a request to: Robin B. Robinson, robinsonr@charleston-sc.gov, by fax (843-720-3872), or by going to our website: www.charleston-sc.gov, Bidline. AD# 1960949.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin

Comments / 0

Community Policy