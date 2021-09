Up to £43,000 pro rata, part time (0.5-0.7 FTE), plus generous benefits. London with some remote working, fixed-term for two years in the first instance. The Medical Research Foundation is searching for a Senior Research Evaluation Manager to shape and lead the evaluation of the impact of our funded research, to demonstrate the impact we are making in our strategy to fund the very best medical research to change lives.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO