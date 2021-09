An evacuation warning has been called for parts of the town of Three Rivers as a pair of wildfires continue to burn in Sequoia National Park. The fires, known as the KNP Complex, started last week and have burned a combined 1,037 acres and were zero percent contained as of Monday morning. The Colony Fire is burning in the Yucca Drainage near Crystal Cave Road. The Paradise Fire is located south in an inaccessible patch of land near the middle fork of the Kaweah River.

THREE RIVERS, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO