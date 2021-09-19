CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch/Stream Broncos at Jaguars | Week 2

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 5 days ago

Here's everything Broncos Country needs to know so as not to miss Week 2's action.

The Denver Broncos travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 in hopes of starting 2-0 for the first time since 2018. The Jaguars are led by first-time NFL head coach Urban Meyer, whose college football resume is replete with romping success wherever he's stopped.

The early returns on Meyer's NFL resume have been... chaotic. The Jaguars appear to be a ship without a rudder, despite boasting the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft — and arguably the most coveted quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Andrew Luck in 2012 — Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville is young and inexperienced but it has talent. Meanwhile, the Broncos are among the league's youngest teams, too, but what separates these two clubs (among many things) is the veteran leadership under center.

Teddy Bridgewater exceeded expectations in his debut for the Broncos last week but can he sustain that level of play? Time will tell.

For now, here's how to make sure you don't miss Week 2's action as the Broncos go toe-to-toe with the Jaguars in their house.

Broncos (1-0) at Jaguars (0-1)

  • Date/Time: Sunday, September 19 at 11:00 am MDT
  • Where: TIAA Bank Field (67,814) • Jacksonville, FL
  • Television: CBS
  • Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes Analyst: Jay Feely
  • On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

Buckle up, Broncos Country. However this week's action shakes out, the temperature of this team is red-hot, which means Sunday is sure to provide some fireworks, even without injured wideout Jerry Jeudy.

