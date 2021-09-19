CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Callaway County, MO

Local entrepreneur to receive Settler’s Award at Kingdom of Callaway Supper

Fulton Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this year’s Kingdom of Callaway Supper on Tuesday, Shawn Burcham will be receiving the Settler’s Award. “I know this organization has been around like 116 years so it’s an honor to be accepting the award and just to be nominated in general,” Burcham said. “You go through entrepreneurship, and you don’t really do this stuff for the awards and the recognition, but when they do come it’s an honor and from a long standing organization, it’s great.”

www.fultonsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Fulton, MO
Business
City
Columbia, MO
City
Farmington, MO
City
Jefferson City, MO
County
Callaway County, MO
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

An election audit prompted by the Republican-controlled Arizona state Senate appears to confirm President Biden won Maricopa County, Ariz., in the 2020 presidential election, several news outlets reported. An official report by Cyber Ninjas, the contractor who was hired for the audit, is slated to be given to the state...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Settler S Award#Callaway Supper#Boone Hospital#Missouri State University#Business Management#Mid America Dairymen#Dairy Farmers Of America#Holts Summit#Pfs Blends#Blutaco Franchising#Gritt Business Coaching
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy