Local entrepreneur to receive Settler’s Award at Kingdom of Callaway Supper

At this year’s Kingdom of Callaway Supper on Tuesday, Shawn Burcham will be receiving the Settler’s Award. “I know this organization has been around like 116 years so it’s an honor to be accepting the award and just to be nominated in general,” Burcham said. “You go through entrepreneurship, and you don’t really do this stuff for the awards and the recognition, but when they do come it’s an honor and from a long standing organization, it’s great.”