Kyle Larson Win is Overshadowed by Kevin Harvick-Chase Elliott Feud

Kyle Larson denied Kevin Harvick his first win of the season with a masterful pass at Bristol Motor Speedway that was overshadowed Saturday night by a post-race skirmish between Harvick and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott.

Tempers were so hot that Harvick, his losing streak now at exactly one year, declared “I’m ready to rip somebody’s head off” to a crowd undecided if Harvick or Elliott should be booed or cheered.

Elliott led a race-high 175 laps but Harvick passed him with 33 laps to go in an aggressive sequence in which their cars touched. It caused a flat tire on Elliott’s Chevrolet while Harvick was able to drive away unscathed.

Harvick appeared headed to his first win of the season, his last win was Bristol a year ago, but a furious Elliott returned to the track after a tire change and deliberately slowed down in front of Harvick in an attempt to ruin Harvick’s race.

The slowdown gave Larson a chance to close the gap and Larson made the race-winning move with four laps remaining. It was a Cup-high sixth win of the season for Larson, the top seed in the playoffs.

And it was a banner night for Hendrick Motorsports, which got a win from Larson and kept all four of its drivers in the playoffs. Alex Bowman and William Byron were both in danger of elimination at Bristol, the third and final race of the first round when NASCAR cuts the field from 16 to 12.

Instead, Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell were eliminated. Busch’s elimination means Chip Ganassi will not win a championship during his 20-year NASCAR career. He’s sold his team effective at the end of the season and Busch was his final title chance.

But as the eliminated drivers sulked over their fate and Larson celebrated on the frontstretch, Harvick and Elliott fumed on pit road.

The two at first parked their cars next to each other on pit road after the race, then followed each other down until they parked nose-to-tail and both drivers jumped from their vehicles. Harvick kept his helmet on and Elliott’s finger immediately rose to Harvick’s face.

The jawing continued, briefly became physical, and eventually led to a private discussion in Elliott’s hauler.