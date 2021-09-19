The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Sept. 18)

Will be updated as we receive results. • No. 1 Florence-Carlton 20, No. 3 Townsend 14: Patrick Duchien hit Caden Zaluski on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 11:57 remaining in the game and the Falcons (3-0) used a big defensive stand late in the game in downing the Bulldogs (2-1) in a battle of Class B Titans at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Townsend had a first down on the Florence-Carlton 21 after a shanked midway through the final quarter and also had another crack starting at the Falcons' 47 in the final two minutes, but the Bulldogs could not score. Duchien threw three TD passes on the afternoon, adding an 11-yarder to Blake Shoupe and a 9-yarder to Luke Maki in the second quarter. Gaven Vandenacre scored two touchdowns for Townsend, the first on a 17-yard pass from Trey Hoveland and then on a 22-yard fumble return in the third quarter to tie it at 14-all.