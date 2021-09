(and had we not made the interception, would probably have scored 31 or 27) and we did not seem to make any adjustments at halftime. Given that Howell has been so good against us in previous years, I wasn't surprised by our poor performance during the 1st half. However, I WAS surprised by our not having made any halftime adjustments (as far as I could tell).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO