Peperami, creators of a famous 1990s TV advert that could best be described as ‘harrowing’, are up to their old meaty tricks again. The self-described ‘bit of an animal’ snack brand has created an immersive experience that is, basically, a massive fridge. But a fridge stacked with endless Peperamis. If it has ever been your dream to go inside a fridge and eat many, many sticks of dried meat, then boy oh boy, is it ever your lucky day.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO