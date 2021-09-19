Twitter reacts to Phil Davis spoiling Yoel Romero's debut at Bellator 266
Phil Davis gave Yoel Romero a rude welcome to Bellator with a main event win on Saturday at Bellator 266.
Davis (23-6 MMA, 10-3 BMMA), a former Bellator light heavyweight champion, showed he’s still very much relevant in the title picture when he scored a split decision win over Romero (13-6 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), who was making his anticipated promotional debut at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Davis’ victory over Romero at Bellator 266
