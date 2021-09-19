CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Twitter reacts to Phil Davis spoiling Yoel Romero's debut at Bellator 266

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kl3z7_0c0ekSgu00

Phil Davis gave Yoel Romero a rude welcome to Bellator with a main event win on Saturday at Bellator 266.

Davis (23-6 MMA, 10-3 BMMA), a former Bellator light heavyweight champion, showed he’s still very much relevant in the title picture when he scored a split decision win over Romero (13-6 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), who was making his anticipated promotional debut at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Davis’ victory over Romero at Bellator 266

MMA Junkie

Bellator

MMA Junkie

Ariel Helwani

Bellator

Ben Fowlkes

Christian Stein

E. Casey Leydon

Bellator

Bellator

Aaron Bronsteter

Josh Gross

Bellator

Jed I Goodman

Luke Thomas

Simon Samano

Aaron Bronsteter

Bellator

MMA Junkie

Bellator

MMA Junkie

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spinning Back Clique: Triller fallout, DWCS contract frenzy, Romero's Bellator title prospects, more

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week, we cover the aftermath of Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz, as well as talk Dana White’s Contender Series’ apparently new approach and more.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Phil Davis ecstatic to welcome Yoel Romero to Bellator, plans to make ‘the fight difficult for Yoel’

Phil Davis is eager to get the chance to welcome Yoel Romero to Bellator. In the main event of Bellator 266 on September 18 in San Jose the two will share the cage. Davis is coming off the grand prix loss Romero will be moving up to light heavyweight for is debut. It’s an intriguign mathup and for Davis, when he got the call he would be fighting Romero, he says it was an immediate yes.
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 9/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey talk Thriller boxing card featuring Belfort, Ortiz, and Silva, plus Yoel Romero’s Bellator debut, more (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey talk about the Thriller boxing card featuring the likes of Vitor Belfort, Tito Ortiz, and Anderson Silva. They also discuss Yoel Romero’s Bellator debut, and they close the show by discussing the upcoming episodes of “Dark Side of the Ring.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoel Romero
Person
Josh Gross
Person
Clifford Starks
Person
Jake Paul
Bloody Elbow

Bellator 266: Davis vs. Romero fight card

September 18th is a busy night for MMA. Not only is there UFC Vegas 37, but Bellator 266 in San Jose. Much like the UFC show, the light heavyweights are the headliners for Bellator, with former UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero finally making his debut in the promotion against former Bellator 205 lbs champion and fellow UFC veteran Phil Davis. We were supposed to see Romero take on Anthony Johnson in the light heavyweight tournament quarterfinals, but Romero didn’t get medical clearance and was yanked from the tournament.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Yoel Romero reveals he was in talks to box Jake Paul but Paul’s team canceled the fight: ‘They don’t want to face a real fighter’

Yoel Romero was close to boxing Jake Paul but the YouTuber’s team didn’t want it. When Romero was released from the UFC, he was looking at options and one fight that was offered was to box Paul. At the time, Paul just knocked out Nate Robinson and was looking to fight a real fighter, yet when Romero showed interest in the bout, Paul and his team decided to cancel the fight and went with Ben Askren instead.
UFC
Bleacher Report

Yoel Romero Opens Up on Leaving UFC and New Lease on Life in Bellator

When 13-fight UFC veteran Yoel Romero learned that his time with the promotion was over, he did what he always does in times of strife: He trusted that it was all part of God's plan. "Everything in life has a beginning and an end," the 44-year-old Cuban told Bleacher Report...
UFC
chatsports.com

Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero preview, weigh-in results

After some delay, Yoel Romero will finally make his anticipated Bellator debut against none other than former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. Romero (13-5) was originally scheduled to enter the light heavyweight tournament against Anthony “Rumble“ Johnson back in May, but unfortunately he was not medically cleared for that bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomas Davis#Combat#Yoelromeromma#Arielhelwani#Philmrwonderful#Macmally#Macmallymma#Showtime#Lthomasnews#Aaronbronsteter
mymmanews.com

Yoel Romero talks return to Showtime and the possibility of Boxing

Yoel Romero tests skills against Phil Davis of Bellator 266. The mixed martial arts broadcast transpires on Showtime and the card emanates from SAP Center in San Jose, California on Saturday, September 18th. Romero is a multi-time UFC middleweight title challenger and will be making his Bellator debut here but...
UFC
combatpress.com

Will Yoel Romero Make an Impact in Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Division?

Saturday night, former UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero will make a much-anticipated Bellator debut, when he faces fellow veteran Phil Davis in the main event of Bellator 266. Although, this will be Romero’s first light heavyweight bout in 10 years. Romero signed with Bellator in December of 2020. He was...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA Today

Ahead of Bellator debut, Yoel Romero at peace with UFC tenure: 'I don't think I left anything undone'

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Yoel Romero enters Bellator with a clear mind and a clear slate. “The Soldier of God” makes his long-awaited promotional debut against Phil Davis at Bellator 266 after months on the sidelines due to an eye injury. A member of the UFC roster from 2013-2020, Romero (13-5 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) fought for a title three times but was unsuccessful in each attempt. Despite not winning gold, Romero is content when he reflects back on his tenure with the promotion.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
fightsports.tv

Where To Watch: Yoel Romero Vs. Phil Davis Tonight

UFC veteran Yoel Romero will be a newcomer when he steps into the octagon Saturday night. Romero (13-5) will face former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis (22-6, 1 NC) at Bellator 266, headlining the event. Romero, 44, said he feels good about his Bellator debut, despite being inactive for 18...
UFC
mymmanews.com

Bellator 266 results – Romero vs. Davis – LIVE STREAM (prelims)

BELLATOR 266: Davis vs. Romero will be broadcast LIVE today, Saturday, September 18 on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, and on Pluto TV beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. BELLATOR 266...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Bellator 266: Davis vs. Romero live stream, play-by-play, results, and discussion

Join Bloody Elbow for results and play-by-play for the Bellator 266 card in San Jose, California on Saturday night (Sept. 18). In the main event, 44-year-old multi-time middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero makes his return to light heavyweight to take on former UFC contender and ex-Bellator 205 lbs king Phil Davis.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scott Coker voices faith in Yoel Romero after Bellator 266 loss, ponders 5-round main event change

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Yoel Romero is 0-1 in Bellator, but promotion president Scott Coker isn’t losing faith in one of his biggest free agent pickups. On Saturday night, Romero (13-6 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) lost a split decision to Phil Davis in the Bellator 266 main event at SAP Center. After a competitive first two rounds, Romero was taken down and controlled for much of Round 3.
UFC
mmasucka.com

Neiman Gracie, Phil Davis Both Winners at Bellator 266

Bellator 266 took place on Saturday night live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In the night’s main event, former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis welcomed former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero to the Bellator cage. Also, Bellator 266’s co-main event featured a matchup in the...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy