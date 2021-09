By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): While Mumbai Indians is looking to manage the workload of the players in the second leg of the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has no role in this and it is an individual call of the franchises with an eye on the humid conditions in the UAE and the upcoming T20 World Cup.

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO