Military

Ranger finish home makeover for local Gold Star mom

By Andy Koen
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
A team of current and former Army Rangers who've been doing home improvement work for a local Gold Star mother finished the job this week. Scoti Domeij's son Kristoffer, an Army Ranger, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2011. Kristoffer was serving on his 14th combat deployment at the time.

Scoti is the primary caregiver for her 90-year-old mother and had recently been in the hospital with COVID. She said she can't express how grateful she is for all of their hard work.

"Different people in the community who saw the story, especially in these dark times, dark negative times, it has inspired them that there are people like this still who will do something to help someone," she said.

The Rangers repainted her home, replaced the garage door, paved the driveway and a ramp to her front door as well as replacing the landscaping.

The effort was organized by Ranger turned home improvement contractor Jeremy Ferranti. An online fundraiser brought in more than $21,000 to help pay for materials and equipment rental fees.

