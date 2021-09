The Euro has bounced significantly during the day on Thursday, as the US dollar got sold off overall. At this point in time, the market is likely to continue to be very noisy, but it should also be noted that there are still plenty of sellers above, and the European Union itself has a lot of issues. The market will continue to be very noisy, but it is clear to me that if we can break above the 1.1750 level, the market is likely to go looking towards the 1.18 level above.

CURRENCIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO