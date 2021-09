British Airways has abandoned plans to launch a low-cost carrier at London's second biggest airport, Gatwick, blaming pilots for its decision to scrap the new initiative. The reversal comes less than a month after British Airways unveiled plans for a short-haul subsidiary to compete with Ryanair and EasyJet in an area of aviation that is recovering more quickly from the pandemic than the transatlantic and other long-haul routes that used to generate most of its profit. It had hoped to start operating by next summer.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO