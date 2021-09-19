AT THE MOVIES: A chat with Everybody’s Talking About Jamie cast, directors on musical, Ralph Ineson, Amazon
The history of musical theater has been defined by outsiders. These are characters who capture every day feelings of the audience in feeling like they just don’t fit into the societal status quo. A great modern example of this tradition is the British musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Based on a true story, it chronicles an openly gay High Schooler named Jamie who longs to become a drag queen. As he finally pursues his dream, Jamie must confront what it means to truly be yourself as well as the complexities of his fractured home life. All the while, colorful song, and dance routines are plentiful.www.prosperpressnews.com
Comments / 0