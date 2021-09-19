AT THE MOVIES: A chat with Everybody’s Talking About Jamie cast, directors on musical, Ralph Ineson, Amazon

A charmer and a crowd-pleaser, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a movie musical with a heart of gold. Set in the rural town of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, the film follows 16-year-old Jamie New, a queer teen who has pie-in-the-sky aspirations of being a drag queen. As he discovers what this means for himself, he deals with the oppressive factors of an absent father, stringent teacher, and cruel bully, while finding solace in his supportive mother, best friend, and drag queen mentor. The film features splashy, stylized musical numbers in genres ranging the gamut from top 40 pop to '50s rock and roll to somber piano ballads and everything in between. It comes from director Jonathan Butterell (making his feature debut) and writer/lyricist Tom McRae (adapting his own stage musical), with music by Dan Gillespie Sells (of the band The Feeling).

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO