Byline: By Christopher Elliott

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

TITLE: Why is this refund for BritRail tickets taking so long?. After the COVID-19 outbreak, Brent Norgaard cancels his trip to the U.K. But why is his travel agency keeping the money for his BritRail passes?. Q: Last year, I bought a BritRail eight-day pass through ACP Rail. I couldn't...

www.arcamax.com

flyertalk.com

United Prepared to Check Travelers for Vaccination Status

Although the U.S. has not adopted a vaccine mandate for public transportation, United Airlines says they are prepared to check flyers’ vaccine status. Airline president Scott Kirby announced that although they do not foresee such a requirement, they could be compliant in a short amount of time. To board any...
arcamax.com

Motormouth: Can we use that charging station too?

Q: We have a new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E and have a question regarding remote charging stations. We have noticed many of the charging stations located in shopping center parking lots say, “Tesla cars only.” Does this mean only Teslas can charge at these locations? I do realize most of these units were installed when only Teslas were on the road. Would charging our Mustang Mach E at the Tesla charging units cause any damage to our car? I’m sure that owners of other models of electric cars would be interested in knowing if they too could use the Tesla charging stations.
bizjournals

Christopher Paidhrin

SIM Portland, the Portland chapter of the Society for Information Management (SIM), has named Christopher Paidhrin, CISO of City of Portland as the "2021 Oregon CISO of the Year". The annual awards recognize executives who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership within their organizations and community and charitable involvement in the greater Portland region. Christopher is an internationally recognized public sector and healthcare information security authority and mentor, having received recognition and awards for service excellence, including NetworkWorld, ISE (iise.org), SC Magazine, and Information Security magazine's 2011 "Security 7" Award. For the past six years, Christopher has been the Senior (Chief) Information Security Officer for the City of Portland, Oregon, aligning cybersecurity best practices with Citywide services and values, including equity, diversity, privacy, and open data governance.
AFP

US sues to block American Airlines-JetBlue alliance

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block the alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue that it says will harm travelers by reducing competition. "In an industry where just four airlines control more than 80 percent of domestic air travel, American Airlines' 'alliance' with JetBlue is, in fact, an unprecedented maneuver to further consolidate the industry," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. Attorneys general in six states and the District of Columbia joined the lawsuit over the Northeast Alliance. The companies announced the deal in July 2020 at a time when airlines were struggling to survive amid the collapse of travel during the Covid-19 pandemic. It would consolidate routes through Boston and the three New York airports.
The Independent

US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

The Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares.The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in Boston and New York and reduce JetBlue's incentive to compete against American in other parts of the country. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the lawsuit was about ensuring fair competition that lets Americans fly at affordable prices.“In an industry where just four airlines control more than 80% of domestic air travel, American Airlines’ ‘alliance’...
