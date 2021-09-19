Byline: By Christopher Elliott

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block the alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue that it says will harm travelers by reducing competition. "In an industry where just four airlines control more than 80 percent of domestic air travel, American Airlines' 'alliance' with JetBlue is, in fact, an unprecedented maneuver to further consolidate the industry," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. Attorneys general in six states and the District of Columbia joined the lawsuit over the Northeast Alliance. The companies announced the deal in July 2020 at a time when airlines were struggling to survive amid the collapse of travel during the Covid-19 pandemic. It would consolidate routes through Boston and the three New York airports.

