Byline: By Christopher Elliott

SIM Portland, the Portland chapter of the Society for Information Management (SIM), has named Christopher Paidhrin, CISO of City of Portland as the "2021 Oregon CISO of the Year". The annual awards recognize executives who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership within their organizations and community and charitable involvement in the greater Portland region. Christopher is an internationally recognized public sector and healthcare information security authority and mentor, having received recognition and awards for service excellence, including NetworkWorld, ISE (iise.org), SC Magazine, and Information Security magazine's 2011 "Security 7" Award. For the past six years, Christopher has been the Senior (Chief) Information Security Officer for the City of Portland, Oregon, aligning cybersecurity best practices with Citywide services and values, including equity, diversity, privacy, and open data governance.
