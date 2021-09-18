TSTC Ranks Top in Texas For Two-Year Institutions

Texas State Technical College, which has 10 campuses statewide, has been ranked first in Texas and third nationally among two-year institutions by Niche.com. TSTC received high marks in six categories: diversity, location, professors, safety, student life and value. The technical college was lauded for its 100-percent acceptance rate and its average $10,237 yearly tuition. Also receiving recognition is TSTC’s awarding of more than $6,699 in yearly average financial aid.