Camp, Mansaray lead South Dakota past Cal Poly 48-14

bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Carson Camp threw two touchdown passes and Michael Mansaray ran for 141 yards and two scores as South Dakota overpowered Cal Poly 48-14 in nonconference play on Saturday. Mansaray's TD runs came in the first quarter — from 13 yards out and on a...

mustangnews.net

Football sells out home opener, loses to South Dakota 48-14

Cal Poly Football dropped their home opener to the University of South Dakota 48-14 on Saturday, Sept. 18 inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium. The Mustangs (1-2) were without starting quarterback Spencer Brasch, opening up the way for freshman quarterback Kahliq Paulette to get the start, who impressed in his opportunity.
COLLEGE SPORTS
