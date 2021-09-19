CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What channel is 49ers vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 2 game

By Madison Williams
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers and Eagles are coming off high-scoring wins from last week. The 49ers scored the most points out of any team during Week 1 (41), while the Eagles scored 32. The Eagles defense held the Falcons to only six points and only two visits to the redzone with no touchdowns. Even though the 49ers are minor favorites heading into the Week 2 matchup, after Philadelphia’s Week 1 defensive success, San Francisco’s offense is looking to repeat its success against the Lions.

