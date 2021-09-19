CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado shown in heated dugout exchange

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTensions run high when teams are in the thick of the playoff hunt. Sometimes, that can lead to frustration, even among teammates. That was the case Saturday night as Padres third baseman Manny Machado was seen arguing in the dugout with shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after Tatis struck out looking in the fifth inning. Tatis had argued with home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi about the call, leading Machado to tell him in the dugout, "It's not about you" and encouraging him to "go play baseball."

www.sportingnews.com

