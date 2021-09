Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 7:00 p.m. Central, 5:00 p.m. Pacific, 12:00 a.m. UTC. Venue: Estadio Azteca (Ciudad de México, D.F.) All-time record: México and Colombia have faced off against one another ten times, with México winning six, Colombia winning once, and the clubs drawing three times. The last time the teams met, they drew 2-2 in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Perú. In the 2015 Summer Universiade (University Games) in South Korea, México got a 9-0 win against Colombia, behind a pair of 10-0 wins as one of the most lopsided in team history.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO