CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Smith leads Central Arkansas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-23

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c0ecvoB00

Breylin Smith threw four first-half touchdown passes and Central Arkansas beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-23 on Saturday night.

Smith finished 31-of-42 passing for 329 yards. Three different receivers had a touchdown catch from inside the 7, and Tyler Hudson's 19-yard touchdown catch stretched the Bears' lead to 28-3 with about a minute to play before halftime.

Lujuan Winningham led Central Arkansas (1-2) with six receptions for 96 yards. Darius Hale had a pair of short-yardage TD runs in the fourth quarter and finished with 76 yards rushing.

Kierre Crossley had two touchdown runs and 82 yards rushing to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-1). Andre Fuller had a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown that pulled the Golden Lions to 31-23 with 4:50 remaining in the third quarter.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 11 Florida, 31-29, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 3-0 on the year. “Tough environment against a really good...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#College Football#Bears#American Football#Ap
The Spun

Report: 2 Schools Might Have Best Shot At Arch Manning

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, continues to heat up. The New Orleans, Louisiana native took a major recruiting visit this weekend. Arch Manning has several notable visits lined up for the fall and he took one to Georgia on Saturday. The five-star quarterback was in Athens for the Bulldogs’ win over South Carolina on Saturday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ozarks First.com

Missouri State tops Central Arkansas last minute in battle of ranked Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a game that saw five touchdowns in the final three and a half minutes, No. 23 Missouri State emerged victorious over No. 19 Central Arkansas 43-34. Central Arkansas claimed a 34-30 lead with just 2:14 left on the clock, but MSU quarterback Jason Shelley led his Bears down the field and hit Xavier Lane for a 27-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left to put Missouri State back in front.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Smith leads UCA over UAPB

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Breylin Smith threw four first-half touchdown passes and Central Arkansas beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-23 on Saturday night. Smith finished 31-of-42 passing for 329 yards. Three different receivers had a touchdown catch from inside the 7, and Tyler Hudson’s 19-yard touchdown catch stretched the Bears’ lead to 28-3 with about a minute to play before halftime.
CONWAY, AR
247Sports

Loss to Arkansas leads to Texas dropping out of top 25 rankings

The Longhorns loss on the road at Arkansas has led to some of questions surrounding Texas football. The Razorbacks had their way with the Longhorns for nearly the entire game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday night, and the dominant upset over Texas has led to the Longhorns dropping out of both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll rankings.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Shelley-to-Lane lifts Missouri State past Central Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley connected with Xavier Lane for the go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds remaining and Missouri State rallied to defeat Central Arkansas 43-34 on Saturday night. After Central Arkansas took a 34-30 lead on a Breylin Smith 71-yard pass to Tyler Hudson with 2:14 remaining, Shelley...
MISSOURI STATE
KARK

Arkansas fined for fans rushing the field after win over Texas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (SEC Release) – The Southeastern Conference announced today that the University of Arkansas will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy, due to fans entering the field following its football game against the University of Texas on September 11. Arkansas will incur...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Online

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 55, CARLISLE 46

CARLISLE -- Tyler Williams rushed 28 times for 257 yards and 5 touchdowns as Central Arkansas Christian (1-1) held off Carlisle (0-3). Williams also completed 7 of 9 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Vance Strange led the Mustangs' defense with 12 tackles and he also added a touchdown...
CARLISLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas dominates the trenches in win over Texas

FAYETTEVILLE — Not only did Arkansas soundly beat Texas on Saturday night, but it did so by playing more physical and throwing its weight around up front. The Razorbacks dominated the trenches on both side of the ball in their 40-21 win over the No. 15 Longhorns, plowing over them on offense and living in their backfield on defense.
TEXAS STATE
Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff running game leads to Shootout win over Corning

CORNING — Some powerful running from Trey Hughes helped Red Bluff take a 35-13 win Saturday against south county rival Corning in the Tehama County Shootout. Spartans coach Jake Daricek said he was pleased with the win after last week’s match up against Paradise had to be cancelled due to a number of players being on COVID-19 quarantine.
CORNING, CA
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Wrap Up Non-Conference Play at UAB, Central Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers are on the road for two matches in the coming days, playing at UAB Saturday at 7 p.m. and at Central Arkansas Tuesday at 6 p.m. With these games, the Tigers (0-3-1) are wrapping up a six-match road swing to start the 2021 campaign. Live stats are available for both matches, and Saturday's match at UAB can be seen on C-USA TV.
MEMPHIS, TN
wholehogsports.com

Smith visiting Arkansas with stock on rise

ESPN 5-star and top 10 prospect Nick Smith Jr. is expected to arrive in Fayetteville about 10 a.m. today to start his highly anticipated official visit to the University of Arkansas. He’s looking forward to spending time with Coach Eric Musselman and staff, seeing the campus and attending the Razorback-Texas...
ARKANSAS STATE
fbschedules.com

Lamar, Central Arkansas schedule 2024-25 home-and-home football series

The Lamar Cardinals and the Central Arkansas Bears have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2024 and 2025, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of Central Arkansas was obtained from Lamar University via a state of Texas Public Information Act request. In the...
CONWAY, AR
247Sports

Five-star Nick Smith Jr. includes Arkansas in final four

Nick Smith Jr is one of the top available prizes on the board in the Class of 2022. With a decision getting closer, the five-star guard has trimmed his list of potential landing spots down to four, and Arkansas has made the cut. In addition to the Razorbacks, Smith is also considering Alabama, Auburn and UAPB, according to his Instagram.
ARKANSAS STATE
bradleyscout.com

Volleyball sweeps Central Arkansas to wrap up South Dakota Classic

You’ve heard the saying before: “It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.” That’s exactly what Bradley women’s volleyball will try to focus on after winning one of three matches last weekend at the South Dakota Classic. “It was a lot of tough competition,” senior outside hitter...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Memphis Drops Late 3-2 Result At Central Arkansas

A late rally by Memphis fell just short in nonconference play on Tuesday night, as host Central Arkansas scored the match winner with just over two minutes remaining to thwart the Tigers in a 3-2 decision. Memphis outshot Central Arkansas 15-10 on the night, including a 10-6 margin in the second half.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Arkansas offense explodes for 633 yards in 45-10 win vs. Georgia Southern

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks took care of business at home against the Georgia Southern Eagles, finishing with 633 yards of offense in the 45-10 victory. Redshirt sophomore quarterback threw for a career-high 366 yards in the game and matched his career best with three passing touchdowns. It was the first 600-yard performance for the Hogs since 2016.
ARKANSAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

401K+
Followers
102K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy