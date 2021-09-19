CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp, Mansaray lead South Dakota past Cal Poly 48-14

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Carson Camp threw two touchdown passes and Michael Mansaray ran for 141 yards and two scores as South Dakota overpowered Cal Poly 48-14 in nonconference play on Saturday.

Mansaray's TD runs came in the first quarter — from 13 yards out and on a 1-yard plunge — and sandwiched Camp's 54-yard scoring strike to Carter Bell as the Coyotes (2-1) took a 21-7 lead after one quarter. Two Mason Lorber field goals bookended Camp's 36-yard TD pass to Austin Goehring and a 3-yard TD run by Nate Thomas to push South Dakota's lead to 41-7 at halftime. Cole Stenstrom's 2-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter capped the Coyotes' scoring.

Camp completed 17 of 20 passes for 226 yards for USD. Thomas added 92 yards on 15 carries. Bell finished with six catches for 92 yards. The Coyotes amassed 615 yards of offense, including 353 on the ground.

Kahliq Paulette was 9-of-23 passing for 112 yards and a TD for the Mustangs (1-2). Backup QB Conor Bruce completed all three of his passes for 69 yards, including a 61-yard scoring strike to Michael Briscoe with 2:40 left in the game. Cal Poly was held to 243 yards of offense.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

