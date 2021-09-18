CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Fred Dakota, Native American gambling pioneer, dies at 84

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9wGZ_0c0eckLQ00

Fred Dakota whose garage casino in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in 1983 was a milestone for Native American gambling, has died at age 84.

Dakota, a former leader of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, died Monday at his home in Baraga, according to Reid Funeral Service. The cause was not disclosed.

Tribal offices were closed Friday, the day of the funeral, along with Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College. Ojibwa Casino locations in Baraga and Marquette were closed for much of the afternoon.

“It was an honor and a privilege to stand shoulder to shoulder with one of the greatest leaders in Indian country,” tribal President Warren “Chris” Swartz Jr. said. “Fred impacted not only KBIC, but many tribal communities with his leadership abilities."

With a single blackjack table, Dakota opened a casino in a two-stall garage in Baraga County on New Year's Eve 1983. A shot of whiskey was 70 cents; better stuff was 20 cents more.

“We gave the government vast tracts of land in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota when we signed that treaty in 1854,” Dakota told The New York Times in 1984. “And what did we get in return? We got the government to agree not to kill us. Well, now it’s time we got something more. Gambling is going to make a lot of Indians rich.”

The garage casino led to construction of a larger casino, but decisions by federal courts shut it down. Dakota said he couldn't afford more appeals.

By 1987, the U.S. Supreme Court used a California case to ease restrictions on gambling on tribal land, a turning point for Native American casinos. A federal law a year later allowed states to negotiate compacts with tribes.

A jury in 1997 convicted Dakota of accepting $127,000 in bribes from a New Jersey slot machine dealer and evading taxes on the money. He claimed the money was an advance for a telephone lottery game. Dakota was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

KBIC remembers Fred Dakota

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community flag stands at half staff today – paying respect to Fred Dakota. His nephew, Chris Swartz now serves as tribal president. “I’m going to miss his visits, his leadership style, he would come and visit me at the tribal president office...
L'ANSE, MI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Push for Native American curriculum in schools makes gains

For years, many Native American tribes have felt their history has not been given its due by schools in Connecticut, a state that takes its name from an Algonquian word meaning “land on the long tidal river.”. Soon, however, schools will be required to teach Native American studies, with an...
EDUCATION
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Detroit drug pipeline targets North Dakota Native Americans. How they’re fighting back

Two police officers led a frantic mother into a Bismarck, North Dakota, hotel room in 2018 to identify the tattooed arm of a body found sprawled on a bed. Investigators held up a sheet to cover the ashen face of the young Native American woman, while Rhonda Packineau confirmed the victim was her 21-year-old daughter, Cheyenne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
The Independent

Native American tribes sue to stop gray wolf hunt

Six Native American Ojibwe tribes have filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board over the state’s wolf hunts, which they claim are in breach of treaty-protected rights. Wisconsin’s first wolf hunt in decades came after the US Fish and Wildlife Service removed gray wolves from the federal endangered...
ANIMALS
kswo.com

Miss Native American USA is announced

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s a new Miss Native American USA 2021, Shelby Elizabeth Mata, from the Comanche Nation. Mata is 24-years-old, and originally from Walters. In 2014, she became the youngest Comanche tribal member to travel to France to commemorate the Comanche Code Talkers. As the 9th Miss Native...
COMANCHE, OK
agrinews-pubs.com

University of Illinois adds Native American issues adviser

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A new administrator at the University of Illinois flagship campus will advise school leadership on Native American issues. Jacki Thompson Rand was appointed the Urbana-Champaign campus’s associate vice chancellor for Native affairs. Chancellor Robert Jones pledged that the school will “go beyond the rhetoric of celebrating Native American history and culture to actually doing it.”
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Slot Machine#Native American#Reid Funeral Service#Ojibwa Casino#Kbic#The New York Times#Indians#The U S Supreme Court
The Independent

Haaland: Petito case a reminder of missing Native Americans

Speaking in personal terms, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said extensive news media coverage of the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito while on a cross-country trip should be a reminder of hundreds of Native American girls and women who are missing or murdered in the United States Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary, said that her heart goes out to Petito's family, but that she also grieves for “so many Indigenous women'' whose families have endured similar heartache “for the last 500 years.''The search for Petito generated a whirlwind of news coverage, especially on cable television, as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thatoregonlife.com

This Oregon Museum Features Live Eagles, Native American Heritage And Pioneer Living

When people think of Oregon they often think of lush green forests, but many don’t know that almost two thirds of Oregon is actually high desert. One of my favorite places to learn about Oregon’s high desert and the animals that live there is the High Desert Museum just south of Bend Oregon. The High Desert Museum has a working pioneer farm, live birds of prey and other high desert animals, as well as exhibits showing what life was like for Native Americans and pioneers during the days of the gold rush.
BEND, OR
bryanuniversity.edu

Celebrating Native American Day

Authored by, Sean Preuss, Academic Success Manager, Bryan University. An important but little-known holiday is coming up. Over the next two weeks, four states will celebrate Native American Day. This holiday is a celebration of the varying Indigenous communities that preceded the Europeans’ arrival in North America. The focus of the holiday is to celebrate the contributions of Native American communities, especially the local tribes, to what is now the United States. Native American Day is celebrated in California, Nevada, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans invite critical race theory evangelist for hearing on education bills

Months after they were first introduced, Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature are set to hold a hearing Wednesday on a slate of bills meant to prevent so-called critical race theory from being taught in schools.  At the hearing, the activist responsible for injecting the academic theory into the public consciousness this summer is scheduled to […] The post Republicans invite critical race theory evangelist for hearing on education bills appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis Opposes Lethal Removal Of Bison From Grand Canyon National Park, Says Some Of Herd Could Be Brought To Colorado

(CBS4) – Two of Colorado’s elected leaders are joining others in opposition to a plan for the lethal removal of some of a bison herd in Grand Canyon National Park. That includes Gov. Jared Polis, who on Tuesday released a statement suggesting that the National Park Service should allow some of the animals that are being allowed to be hunted to be brought to Colorado instead. Bison graze near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park on July 17, 2020. (credit: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) The bison herd is located on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. There...
COLORADO STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Nonprofit status of group pushing for Wisconsin wolf hunts may not be valid

Update: This article was published on Wednesday morning, Hunter Nation officials did not respond to requests for comment until Thursday afternoon. We have now updated it with their comments throughout. The hunters’ rights advocacy organization heavily involved in pushing to hold wolf hunts in Wisconsin and other intense fights over the state’s conservation policy claims […] The post Nonprofit status of group pushing for Wisconsin wolf hunts may not be valid appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Michigan Advance

LGBTQ+ advocates worry about fate of same-sex marriage as SCOTUS weighs overturning Roe v. Wade

As the U.S. Supreme Court plans to hear in December a challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban that could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision — some LGBTQ+ advocates are concerned that threats to same-sex marriage are on the horizon. The Supreme Court only ruled six years ago to legalize same-sex marriage in Obergefell […] The post LGBTQ+ advocates worry about fate of same-sex marriage as SCOTUS weighs overturning Roe v. Wade appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

256K+
Followers
114K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy