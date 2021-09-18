Pandemic pets create veterinarian shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Throughout the pandemic, staffing shortages have been a common thing, particularly in the restaurant industry. People may not realize the veterinary field is also experiencing something similar, creating long wait times for pet owners and pushing vets to the point of burnout. Jennifer Fraser’s new puppy, Simba, was sick with a urinary tract infection when we met her inside Rainbow Veterinary Hospital in Darlington, Beaver County. She said she called multiple emergency vets in the area only to get a response she didn’t expect. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “They all said, basically, unless your pet is dying, they...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO