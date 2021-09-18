CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic pets create veterinarian shortage

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

More than 12.5 million households got a pandemic pet, but a nationwide shortage of veterinarians has owners worried. Sept. 18, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Related
947wls.com

Now there’s a Lunchables shortage thanks to the pandemic!!

The pandemic has disrupted a lot of supply chains, and the latest item to experience shortages is Lunchables. Don’t remember the last time you have Lunchables? Me neither… remind yourself without having to seek them out with this YouTube video from food reviewer, Daym Drops. Parents have been complaining that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news3lv.com

Las Vegas animal hospitals see uptick in pets during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some pet parents say it's taking much longer to get their fur babies the care they need. Places like South Shores Animal Hospital have seen a lot more furry faces during this covid pandemic. Dr. Nina Suzuki says, "The clinics have experienced an extraordinary growth and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Veterinarian shares what food ingredients could be harmful to your pet

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes veterinarian advises pet owners to look at the ingredients of pet food before making that purchase. Dr. Jack Valerius said pet owners should take a look at the ingredients first because it could affect their pet’s overall health. Every bag of pet food is...
MERCEDES, TX
AdWeek

What the Pandemic Pet Boom Means for Marketers

As Americans limited their contact with other people and stayed inside during Covid-19, many made room in their homes—and lives—for pets. One study measuring the impact of the pandemic found that 11.38 million U.S. households welcomed a new pet last year, marking the growth of pet ownership and reinforcing the important place animals hold in our society.
PET SERVICES
dailytitan.com

Pandemic pets adjust to new daily routines

During the lonely period of social isolation at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was common for people to turn to animals for a sense of comfort and companionship. Now that the world is transitioning away from isolation and returning back to a sort of normalcy, these new furry friends and their owners had to learn to adjust.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KWCH.com

Vets and groomers slammed with pandemic pets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Groomers at The Hairy Sofa are slammed. “It’s unbelievable,” said Julie Breault, the owner. They are back open and busier than ever. “Things have continued to be crazy, during the pandemic everyone got the pandemic puppies, which was great business for us, but it became so overwhelming that we weren’t able to get everyone in and we are still at that point.”
WICHITA, KS
okstate.edu

Veterinarians, pet owners struggle with payment plans

Media Contact: Brian Brus | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-6792 | bbrus@okstate.edu. Although veterinary technology continues to improve and enter the mainstream — with oncology treatments and MRIs, for example — the availability of customer payment systems to help provide those services still lags, according to recent Oklahoma State University research.
STILLWATER, OK
WWMTCw

COVID-19 pandemic still causing food shortages

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A year and a half later, the food industry is still struggling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants are having to raise their prices and adjust their menus because of the food supply chain backlog. Brad Shaner, chef and kitchen manager at 600 Kitchen in Kalamazoo, said they’re experiencing food supply problems and can't always get the ingredients they need.
KALAMAZOO, MI
who13.com

Clear the Shelters: Pandemic Pets

DE SOTO, Iowa — For one month every summer, hundreds of animal shelters across the country join forces to give pets the second chance they deserve. In many ways, the pandemic played a role in helping to clear the shelters. Shelters reported adoption rates increased during the lockdown, but not all of those matches lasted.
PETS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pet Owners Face Long Waits, Veterinarians Deal With Burnout As Pandemic Impact Hits ER Vet Offices

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Throughout the pandemic, staffing shortages have been a common thing, particularly in the restaurant industry. People may not realize the veterinary field is also experiencing something similar, creating long wait times for pet owners and pushing vets to the point of burnout. Jennifer Fraser’s new puppy, Simba, was sick with a urinary tract infection when we met her inside Rainbow Veterinary Hospital in Darlington, Beaver County. She said she called multiple emergency vets in the area only to get a response she didn’t expect. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “They all said, basically, unless your pet is dying, they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX2Now

Shelters nearing record levels of pets after pandemic peak in adoption

ST. LOUIS– There’s an urgent plea for those considering a pet to adopt one from a shelter. According to Petfinder, the number of adoptable pets is nearing record levels. Petfinder, a searchable pet adoption resource, says the number of adoptable pets is up 40% compared to last year. There are 240,000 pets currently available on Petfinder.com, up from 130,000 in the summer of 2020.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Arkansas Times

Pandemic pooches power pet food industry

The pet food business is booming during the pandemic, a byproduct of a rush to get furry companions for the homebound, and that has produced jobs for Arkansas. Mars Petcare has announced a $117 million expansion of its Fort Smith plant that will create 140 jobs. Mars’ investment in Fort Smith will reach over a half-billion dollars.
FORT SMITH, AR
CBS Philly

New Coalition Put Together By Penn Vet Aiming To Improve ‘National Crisis’ In Pet Care Caused By Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pandemic has created a new national crisis in pet care. There’s an overabundance of newly adopted pets and not enough veterinary staff. Penn Vet is trying to coordinate care so pet owners aren’t scrambling to find veterinary care for their pets. Jennifer Fraser’s new puppy Simba was sick with a urinary tract infection, so she called her vet. “They all said basically unless your pet is dying, they couldn’t see him,” Fraser said. It’s happening around the country. Veterinary hospitals and offices are overwhelmed and forced to turn away patients or make them wait for hours. He’s not happy – extra...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Is Facing A Huge Shortage That Affects Our Pets

Thanks to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the country has experienced a variety of shortages including coffee and even soda. However, there is one shortage that existed prior to the onset of the pandemic. There is a critical need for practicing veterinarians in rural areas. This shortage is severely impacting pets and large animals in the Upper Midwest.
PETS
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

