Football

Raiders fall ... agonizingly

By Monte Dutton
laurenscountysports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON -- Laurens almost yanked victory from the jaws of defeat on Friday night, but River Bluff’s 21-14, 3-overtime triumph was mainly a matter of the Raiders playing hard but not well. The game was a mess. For 46 minutes and 20 seconds, the Gators seemed to have an extraordinarily...

www.laurenscountysports.com

Sidelines

Raiders ready for the Sandman

A crowded, roaring stadium. An upset against a top-10 team. A swift ascent to the top of the Coastal division of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia Tech (1-0) stole the show last week in Blacksburg as college football teams across the country made their season debuts. Can Middle Tennessee State University (1-0), coming off a blowout 50-15 win against Monmouth, rise to the challenge and win on the road?
FOOTBALL
Franklin County Free Press

SU sports: Raiders tennis team begins fall season

The Raiders tennis team begins its fall non-championship season this weekend with tournament competition at Bloomsburg. The team will compete this month and next. The Shippensburg University women’s tennis team seeks improvement in the 2021-22 season. With the fall season beginning this weekend, the Raiders are geared to develop from previous seasons.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
baltimorenews.net

By The Numbers: Ravens vs. Raiders

Ravens' record under Head Coach John Harbaugh (since 2008) in Week 1. Baltimore has won five straight season-openers, marking the NFL's third-longest streak (Green Bay and Kansas City - six), by a collective score of 177-26. The Ravens' point differential in Week 1 matchups during the Harbaugh era, ranking No....
NFL
Americus Times-Recorder

In spite of maximum effort, Raiders fall to Westfield at home

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Raider Football Team (SAR) laid it all on the line against Westfield (WS) in front of the home crowd at Harvey Simpson Stadium on Friday night, September 17. The Raider defense was able to force two turnovers, which gave the offense chances to capitalize. However, in spite of this effort, SAR was hurt by its own turnovers, penalties and the inability to capitalize on a scoring opportunity in the fourth quarter. As a result, the Raiders fell to the Hornets 28-14. With the loss, SAR falls to 1-3 on the season, while WS improves to 2-1. but according to SAR Head Coach Rod Murray, his squad only has one choice in front of it: to keep grinding and getting better day by day.
AMERICUS, GA
Sidelines

Blue Raiders fall short 2-1 against ETSU

The Blue Raider women’s soccer team looked to wrap up their four-game homestand on a positive note, but their late push fell just short to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Friday. The Blue Raiders trailed 1-0 in the first half, but the Buccaneers continued their run by scoring a...
TENNESSEE STATE
russellstreetreport.com

Game Notes at Raiders

Russell Street Report Street Talk Game Notes at Raiders. The Ravens are 10-7 on Monday Night Football during the John Harbaugh Era (since 2008). Under Coach Harbaugh, Baltimore has posted an 8-6 road record on Monday Night Football. The Ravens have played in an NFL-high 14 road Monday Night games...
NFL
thunder1320.com

FOOTBALL: Offense sputters, Raiders fall at Lebanon

Coffee County moved the ball in spurts Friday night. But the Red Raiders struggled to finish drives and couldn’t overcome big plays from the Lebanon Blue Devils in a 28-14 loss on the road – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio. The Raiders had opportunities and, at times,...
LEBANON, TN
Football
Sports
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens at Raiders: Play of the game

The Ravens came up short in Week 1, falling to the Raiders in overtime by virtue of a game-winning touchdown pass by Derek Carr. However, while it was in a losing effort, the Ravens manufactured several highlight-worthy plays in a Monday night, high-scoring thriller. These noteworthy plays are worth mentioning...
NFL
haysfreepress.com

Hays Hawks ruffled by Raiders

The Hays varsity football team lost their latest non-conference game against Cedar Ridge in Round Rock, TX) by a score of 48-13 Friday. Hays is currently 1-2 in the overall season. The Hawks will play the Eagles on Friday, Sept. 23.
HAYS, TX
chatsports.com

Raiders Owner Cashes In On Slots

Mark Davis is having no trouble adjusting to his new home in Vegas ... 'cause the Raiders owner just made a chunk of change at the slot machines earlier this week -- and TMZ Sports has the pic!!!. We're told the son of legendary owner Al Davis hit up the...
NFL
Cleveland Daily Banner

Raiders hold off Admirals

The Cleveland Blue Raiders took a big step toward postseason football Friday night, winning an all-out dog fight against Farragut. For four quarters the Raiders and Admirals fought it out, with …
CLEVELAND, TN
navarrenewspaper.com

LADY RAIDERS VOLLEYBALL

Navarre’s volleyball team knocked off Choctaw (7-3) in four sets tonight. The defense came up strong against a big-hitting opponent. And, the Raiders are 11-1 and #9 in class 6A state rankings. Oddly enough, they’re still in the third spot in district play with a 1-1 record. Navarre’s behind Niceville (2-2overall, 1-0 district) and Milton (4-3, 1-0).
NAVARRE, FL
thewashingtondailynews.com

Panthers prevail, Pam Pack, Raiders fall at home

All three county teams in action Friday had to play at least part of the game in the rain, making for a soggy evening. Northside had to scramble to find an opponent after Rosewood canceled their game set for Friday. Croatan agreed to make the trip to Pinetown, saving the Panthers a long bus ride.
WASHINGTON, NC
texastech.com

Red Raiders Start Fall Slate at Sam Golden Invitational

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach JoJo Robertson will have a pair of new faces in her lineup Monday when she opens her 13th season leading the Red Raiders at the Sam Golden Invitational hosted by North Texas. Robertson will send two freshmen out at the Wildhorse Golf Club...
LUBBOCK, TX
chatsports.com

Ravens at Raiders: Injury report

The days leading up to Week 1 of the NFL season have not been kind to the Baltimore Ravens. The news coming out of Baltimore yesterday was dominated by the loss of Marcus Peters and Gus Edwards to season-ending ACL injuries. Here is the full injury report for the matchup...
NFL
DFW Community News

Raiders run in Crandall

The Wylie East cross country team returned to action last weekend, traveling to Crandall to compete in the Pirate Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11. As a team, the varsity Lady Raiders finished fourth overall with 80 total points. Senior Anjelika Abraham led the way, finishing fourth overall (20:45.64). Abraham finished behind Emily Teal and Callie Godinez of Royse City and Maddie Cox of host Crandall.
CRANDALL, TX
fullpresscoverage.com

Raiders Opinion: Notes And Musings

The Las Vegas Raiders Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens was a tale of two halves. In the first, Derek Carr remained insistent on getting Darren Waller the ball. Far too many passes into double- and triple-coverage were forced Waller’s way. Yet, he would go ignored while streaking down the field in open space.
NFL
Courier-Express

Raiders edged at Clearfield; Lady Raiders top Ridgway

HYDE — Dropping a three-stroke loss to Clearfield, the Brookville Raiders shot a four-man 194 at Clearfield Curwensville Country Club Tuesday afternoon. The Raiders’ Killian Radel earned medalist honors with a 42, but Bryce Rafferty’s 48 was the only other sub-50 score as Ian Pete (51) and Owen Caylor (53) rounded out the scoring.
CLEARFIELD, PA
The Daily Sentinel

Trimble tops Lady Raiders

BIDWELL, Ohio — These cats had claws. The River Valley High School volleyball team lost a home game 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 to the Trimble Lady Tomcats Wednesday evening. The Lady Raiders (2-6) started off Game 1 in a hole, with the Lady Tomcats (8-1) scoring the first six points. The...
BIDWELL, OH

