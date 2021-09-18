Raiders fall ... agonizingly

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Raider Football Team (SAR) laid it all on the line against Westfield (WS) in front of the home crowd at Harvey Simpson Stadium on Friday night, September 17. The Raider defense was able to force two turnovers, which gave the offense chances to capitalize. However, in spite of this effort, SAR was hurt by its own turnovers, penalties and the inability to capitalize on a scoring opportunity in the fourth quarter. As a result, the Raiders fell to the Hornets 28-14. With the loss, SAR falls to 1-3 on the season, while WS improves to 2-1. but according to SAR Head Coach Rod Murray, his squad only has one choice in front of it: to keep grinding and getting better day by day.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO