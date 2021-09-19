NKY Young Professionals kicks off year with networking event Sept. 21, come see opportunities

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has named Tami Wilson its new Vice President of Public Affairs. She will start October 25. “We are pleased to welcome Tami to the NKY Chamber team and excited to have her lead our advocacy efforts on behalf of our membership,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Her vast experience, extensive network, impressive credentials and proven ability to foster meaningful relationships make her the perfect fit for the role. She will be an asset to our organization and the business community.”

