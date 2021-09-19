CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

NKY Young Professionals kicks off year with networking event Sept. 21, come see opportunities

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 5 days ago
On Tuesday, Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) will host its NKYP 101 Kick Off Event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Bridgeview Box Park at Newport on the Levee. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other young professionals, learn about NKYP and opportunities to get involved, meet incoming steering committee members and hear about what’s on tap for NKYP in the upcoming year.

