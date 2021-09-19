George F. Will: Facebook, Google and Twitter are the new 'oligarchy of speech'
AS THE PRICE of something precious, the dissemination of speech, declines steeply, society is facing some disquieting consequences of the cheap speech that the internet enables. Among the anomalous responses are conservatives demanding new government regulations of privately owned but liberal-leaning businesses (Facebook, Google, Twitter). And liberals, who excoriated the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision that corporations and unions have a constitutional right to fund speech about political candidates (independent of the candidates’ campaigns), are defending the freedom of some enormous corporations to influence political speech.www.unionleader.com
