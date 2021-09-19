Manhattan boys' soccer falls at Blue Valley West

Manhattan senior Alex Boyle (7) smiles after scoring a goal against Wichita South during the team’s home opener. Boyle scored another goal on a penalty kick during Manhattan’s 5-2 loss Saturday at Blue Valley West. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan High boys’ soccer team’s strong second half wasn’t enough to get a road win at undefeated Blue Valley West Saturday afternoon, as the Indians lost 5-2.

After a couple strong saves through the first 30 minutes of the match from Manhattan goalkeeper Simon Pratt, the Jaguars scored three goals in short succession and added a fourth before halftime to take a 4-0 lead at the break.

Manhattan (3-2-1) got on the board early in the second half on a Ged Comiso header.

Blue Valley West (5-0-0) added its final goal off a rebound on a free kick to push its lead back to four.

Jimmy Ramirez took a penalty kick for the Indians with three minutes to play, and Alex Boyle knocked it in, giving Manhattan its second and final goal of the game. Manhattan returned to the pitch Tuesday, as it traveled to Topeka to face Seaman (1-6-0).

The Indians then come back to Manhattan to host Centennial League power Washburn Rural on Thursday (6-0-0).