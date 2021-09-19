The Question On Everyone’s Mind Should Be How Did The Haitians Get To Mexico
12,000 Haitian migrants crossed the boarder into Texas Thursday. 14,000 more today. They expect an additional 8,000 migrants to arrive in the coming days. They are flooding into the Texas border cities and causing a crisis. So far 35,000 Haitians have come to America and are hanging out. How are they going to be fed or housed? Are they being checked for COVID…..NO. Are they being vaccinated…NO.t2conline.com
