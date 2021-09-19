CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Question On Everyone’s Mind Should Be How Did The Haitians Get To Mexico

By Suzanna Bowling
t2conline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article12,000 Haitian migrants crossed the boarder into Texas Thursday. 14,000 more today. They expect an additional 8,000 migrants to arrive in the coming days. They are flooding into the Texas border cities and causing a crisis. So far 35,000 Haitians have come to America and are hanging out. How are they going to be fed or housed? Are they being checked for COVID…..NO. Are they being vaccinated…NO.

t2conline.com

Comments / 21

Mil
3d ago

Yes, good question how did they get here? I’ll bet the boats that brought them got millions of $

Reply
7
Maria vam
2d ago

mexico is allowing them in and believe me the Mexicans are being paid to let them in.

Reply(2)
7
Nellie Hilton
3d ago

Who put up the money? Just going to leave us in suspense?

Reply
7
wwno.org

How Haitian Migrants Are Getting To The U.S., And Where They May Go Next

We've been following the story of thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, camping out under a bridge in a Texas border town. That crowd is looking a little smaller Thursday. U.S. border agents are allowing some into the country, with instructions to appear before an immigration office within 60 days. Others are being sent back to Haiti, or they're heading back over the border to Mexico — where NPR's Carrie Kahn brings us these updates. Listen to the full conversation here.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

Angry scenes broke out at Haiti's main airport after migrants were deported to the country from the US. On Tuesday, migrants at the airport in Port-au-Prince rushed back towards the plane they had arrived on, while others threw shoes at the jet. Last weekend, the US started flying out migrants...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller at dawn Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead .Both governments appeared eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border, even as the U.S. expulsion of Haitians to their troubled homeland caused blowback for the administration of President Joe Biden The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, submitted a letter of resignation protesting the “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

How thousands of Haitian migrants ended up at the Texas border

Every night Guy would fall asleep to the sound of gunfire: warring gangs in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were fighting pitched battles in the city centre. By day, the country was roiled by bloody protests against food and fuel shortages. Roadblocks with burning tyres were commonplace, and the police responded with tear gas and billy clubs.
IMMIGRATION
WOWK

Deported Haitians try to rush back into plane amid anger

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Dozens of migrants upset about being deported to Haiti from the U.S. clashed with authorities while trying to rush back into a plane that landed Tuesday afternoon in Port-au-Prince. A security guard closed the plane door just in time as some deportees began throwing shoes at...
IMMIGRATION
news4sanantonio.com

EXCLUSIVE: Video of migrants and what's happening in Mexico

ALLENDE, MEXICO — We have shown you the images from the U.S. side of the surge. Now you are about to see what's happening on the other side of the border in Mexico. Fox San Antonio Investigative Reporter Yami Virgin has an exclusive video from a Mexican journalist, who is just an hour and a half from the border.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News On 6

Enid Family Worries As Haitian Family Is Stuck At US-Mexico Border

As thousands of Haitians try to seek asylum at the U.S. - Mexico border, one Oklahoma family is worried sick over their relatives who they haven’t heard from in days. Ignace Zidor told News 9 his sister has been traveling from Haiti for three months. Clinging to their faith, Zidor...
POLITICS

