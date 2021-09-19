Cross country Rebels, Rebelettes compete in Southern Showcase
The Franklin County High School boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Southern Showcase on Saturday at the John Hunt Running Park in Huntsville, Alabama. The massive event featured more than 2,000 runners from six different states with the varsity races split into the categories of Championship, Blue and Crimson. The Rebels and Rebelettes had three runners each in the Blue races with another 14 local runners in the Crimson races.
