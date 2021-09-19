CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Alexandria Police arrest juvenile suspect for 2nd Degree Murder

By Brandon Ringo
wgno.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday September 16, the Alexandria Police Department announced that they have arrested an unnamed juvenile suspect for 2nd Degree Murder. The charge stems from a homicide that happened on Wednesday September 15 in the 1600 block of Yale Street. Per the report, police received a call on Wednesday September 15 stating that 37-year-old Kedric Clyde Stafford was found deceased inside his home.

