Alexandria Police arrest juvenile suspect for 2nd Degree Murder
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday September 16, the Alexandria Police Department announced that they have arrested an unnamed juvenile suspect for 2nd Degree Murder. The charge stems from a homicide that happened on Wednesday September 15 in the 1600 block of Yale Street. Per the report, police received a call on Wednesday September 15 stating that 37-year-old Kedric Clyde Stafford was found deceased inside his home.wgno.com
Comments / 1