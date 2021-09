Only one opposition-leaning candidate has been elected alongside 1,499 pro-Beijing candidates in Hong Kong’s Election Commission on Monday in the city’s first poll since the reforms meant to ensure candidates chosen are vetted as loyal to Beijing.The results were expected by midnight on Sunday but were delayed by several hours due to problems with the ballot verification process, said the authorities, adding that it was probably the incorrect filing of the paperwork by the officials that led to the delays."After improving the electoral system, the new Election Committee consists of a number of subsectors and is broadly representative,"...

