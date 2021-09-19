CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

Red Hill Lake Recreational Area funding/interlocal agreement approved for preservation, and improvements

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSabine County Judge Daryl Melton presented an interlocal agreement between the county and USDA for discussion on Monday, Sept. 18. According to discussion District Ranger Kimpton Cooper from the National Forest Service contacted the judge with a proposal for upcoming USDA RAC Community Development funding. The funds would be split between both Sabine County, and Shelby County, in a ratio of reflective of National Forest in both counties. "It is usually approximately a 60/40 split, with Sabine County receiving 60," he said.

