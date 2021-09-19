Red Hill Lake Recreational Area funding/interlocal agreement approved for preservation, and improvements

Sabine County Judge Daryl Melton presented an interlocal agreement between the county and USDA for discussion on Monday, Sept. 18. According to discussion District Ranger Kimpton Cooper from the National Forest Service contacted the judge with a proposal for upcoming USDA RAC Community Development funding. The funds would be split between both Sabine County, and Shelby County, in a ratio of reflective of National Forest in both counties. "It is usually approximately a 60/40 split, with Sabine County receiving 60," he said.