Into the Forest I Go

Sharing the mindset accelerated my learning process in SQL. For the curious workers, especially those in the tech industry, exploring a database can bring you to nirvana. This is how I feel when digging through the vast amounts of datasets to seek insightful information for my projects. Using Structured Query Language (SQL), I can easily combine and aggregate data from various sources to answer my questions. This really takes away the pain of downloading various excel files to then write and copy all the VLOOKUP and IF functions. With my custom SQL scripts, I can create data visualizations using Tableau or PowerBI to share insights with business stakeholders. The key tool is indeed SQL, which I now consider as the new Excel.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 HOURS AGO