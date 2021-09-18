CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Into the Forest I Go

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForests for Sweden are like mountains for Switzerland; the country is covered in them. Nearly seventy percent of Sweden’s land area is forest, a source of not undeserved national pride. They’re one of the few countries that can maintain a successful logging industry and increase tree cover at the same time.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Gates of Hell Burning Since 1971

Darvaza gas crater in Turkmenistan burning non-stop since 1971 (Source: National Geographic) Certain phenomenons that occur on our planet are yet to be explained by the world of science, whilst others are very easily explained. Still, people with certain beliefs choose to see the mythological perspective of such phenomenons, mainly because they don’t believe in science.
towardsdatascience.com

Tips for Data Mapping and Replacing with Pandas and NumPy

In order to summarize main characteristics, spot anomalies, and visualize information, you should know how to rearrange and transform datasets. In other words, transforming data helps you play with your dataset, make sense of it, and gather as many insights as you can. In this article, I will show you some of my commonly used methods to play with data, and hope this would be helpful.
PETS
towardsdatascience.com

Massive Pretraining for Bilingual Machine Translation

Note: This is the first article in a series, stay tuned for more stories about pretraining for encoder-decoder models!. If you worked on any natural language processing (NLP) tasks in the last three years, you have certainly noticed the widespread use of BERT, or similar large pretrained models, as a base to fine-tune on the task of interest to achieve outstanding results.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Geographical#Parasites#Pipelines#Americans#Larch#The Swedish Forest Agency#Xml#Ekbacka#European#Efficientdet
towardsdatascience.com

Intuitions are extremely helpful in learning data science

And where I rave for a bit about Deep Learning with Python by Francois Chollet. In my experience, two types of people exist when it comes to math. Consider for example these two explanations of principal component analysis for these two types of audiences:. Those who prefer stories: in PCA...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Sweatpants Unleashed — the Data Science of an Ignominious Garment

We will run a SARIMA model and its diagnostics, with KPSS, ADF, OCSB, CH, and normality tests. Step by step, with Python, at the frayed seams of civilization. “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life so you bought some sweatpants.” Karl Lagerfeld. We are going...
BEAUTY & FASHION
towardsdatascience.com

Stop Hardcoding Sensitive Data in Your Python Applications

As a data scientist, I daily use Python to build applications that rely on credentials and sensitive settings. Email addresses or personal data (name, age, social security number, etc.) and obviously, much more things. Some of these settings are private by nature. Others are sensitive because they can provide insights...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How To Apply a Function To Columns in Pandas

Discussing when to use apply() or map() when applying functions to pandas columns and how to do it more efficiently. The application of a particular function over pandas columns is a quite common approach when it comes to data transformation. In today’s short guide, we are going to discuss how to apply pre-defined or lambda functions over one or more columns in pandas DataFrames.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
towardsdatascience.com

A Useful Mindset for Learning SQL

Sharing the mindset accelerated my learning process in SQL. For the curious workers, especially those in the tech industry, exploring a database can bring you to nirvana. This is how I feel when digging through the vast amounts of datasets to seek insightful information for my projects. Using Structured Query Language (SQL), I can easily combine and aggregate data from various sources to answer my questions. This really takes away the pain of downloading various excel files to then write and copy all the VLOOKUP and IF functions. With my custom SQL scripts, I can create data visualizations using Tableau or PowerBI to share insights with business stakeholders. The key tool is indeed SQL, which I now consider as the new Excel.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Real-time Artwork Generation using Deep Learning

Adaptive Instance Normalisation(AdaIN) for Style Transfer between any arbitrary content-style image pair. In this post we will be looking into the paper “Arbitrary Style Transfer in Real-time with Adaptive Instance Normalization”(AdaIN) by Huang et. al. We are looking at this paper because it had some key advantages over the other state-of-the-art methods at the time or release.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Dual Axis plots in Python

This article discusses how to add a secondary axis to Python plots. At times, we may need to add two variables with different scale to an axis of a plot. For example, we want to have GDP per capita (in $) and annual GDP growth % in the y-axis and year in the x-axis. In other words, we need to visualize the trend in GDP per capita ($) and GDP growth rate across years. Since, GDP per capita ($) and GDP growth rate have different scale. Plotting both of them using the same y-axis would undermine the other.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How to Mitigate Overfitting with Regularization

Today, we’re continuing from part 1 of the “Addressing the problem of overfitting” article series. Regularization is another useful technique that can be used to mitigate overfitting in machine learning models. Today, more emphasis will be given to discuss the intuition behind regularization instead of discussing its mathematical formulation. In this way, you can get a clear idea of the effect of applying regularization to machine learning models.
COMPUTERS
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Made an Unprecedented Detection of Clouds on a Far-Off Exoplanet

Using data from multiple telescopes, scientists have detected clouds on a gas giant exoplanet some 520 light-years from Earth. So detailed were the observations, they even discerned the altitude of the clouds and the structure of the upper atmosphere, with the greatest precision yet. It's work that will help us better understand exoplanet atmospheres – and look for worlds that may have conditions hospitable to life, or biosignatures in their spectra. We're also getting closer to making weather reports for distant alien worlds. The exoplanet in question is WASP-127b, discovered in 2016. It's a hot and therefore puffy beast, orbiting so close...
ASTRONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Union of Probabilistic Event Groups

How to calculate the union of probabilistic events into groups. Probability is the measure of the likelihood that an event will occur in a Random Experiment. Event is the representation of a subset of the sample space (set of all possible results of the experiment). A random experiment is when we repeat similar procedures over and over, but they yield unpredictable results.
MATHEMATICS
towardsdatascience.com

Zero-Shot Intent Classification with Siamese Networks

Locate out-of-domain intents effectively with zero-shot intent classification. Intent recognition is an essential task for goal-oriented dialogue systems. Intent recognition (sometimes also called intent detection) is the task of classifying each user utterance with a label, which comes from a predefined set of labels. Classifiers train on labelled data and...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy