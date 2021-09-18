Understanding Regularisation

Today I read “TensorFlow Sad Story” from Zahar Chikishev and, while I agree with most of his points, I felt it was a bit unfair with TensorFlow itself, as it did not try to cover or understand why TensorFlow is as it is or why on Earth would Google do certain things. Being a user of TensorFlow since 2.0 came out in September 2019 and having felt many of the same pains Zahar described in his article, I started drafting a reply. However, as you can see from this article, my comment grew out of control, so I decided to turn it into a separate piece.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 2 DAYS AGO