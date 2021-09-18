CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Understanding Regularisation

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegularisation is a powerful tool that can help tune models. At the start of this year, I had a very limited understanding of regularisation. To me, it was simply a tool to use when overfitting. If the model was having higher validation loss than train loss, adding L1 or L2 regularisation might be able to solve this issue. The truth is, there are many different ways to look at regularization and it is a powerful tool that can help tune models that are behaving differently.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Things That Age You Faster, Says Science

Youth may be wasted on the young, but it's no longer their exclusive property. In recent years, scientists have found that it's possible to keep yourself younger than your chronological age might suggest, just by adopting some easy lifestyle changes and avoiding some common habits that are prematurely aging. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Lake County Record Bee

Understanding a client’s perception of place

A client’s “perception of place” is intimately connected to many complex human layers – emotional, physical and intellectual. Place speaks uniquely to each individual!. When it is one’s own feeling and commitment to what — for one’ self – constitutes authentic “place,” we understand completely. To understand that deeply personal affinity to place, in another person, requires a sincere and open skill to listen, observe and remember. It’s a transfer of very important considerations for an Interior designer.
INTERIOR DESIGN
pro-tools-expert.com

Understanding Compressor Attack And Release Times

In this premium video tutorial, we look at the use of attack and release times with compression and the ways they can be used on percussive sources to shape the envelope of the sound, even to the point of changing the rhythm to some extent. Attack And Release Times. The...
COMPUTERS
Freethink

Understanding the metaverse through Spatial

2021 has become the year of the metaverse. All of a sudden, it’s seemingly in every conversation about the future of technology, media, and entertainment. Mark Zuckerberg recently proclaimed that Facebook is a “metaverse company” and propped up a new metaverse product group within Facebook Reality Labs. Talk of hot-selling NFTs is often accompanied by a reference to “entering” the metaverse.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Data#Design#Data Validation#Unstructured Data#Regularisation#L1#Support Vector Machines
cbslocal.com

Hey Ray! Understanding The Center Of Gravity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have discussed gravity in a couple different experiments. This time, I am going to show you something that may seem almost impossible to do. Then we will discuss how it works, then I am going to show you how to do it. It all has to do with the “center of gravity”.
SCIENCE
eWeek

Understanding IT Resilience: The Human Component

According to Daniël Pairon at KPMG, “resilience is the ability to deliver critical operations in the face of disruption. It allows organizations to absorb internal and external shocks, ensuring the continuity of critical operations by protecting key processes and resources such as systems, data, people, and property.”. However, after COVID-19,...
TECHNOLOGY
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Understanding and Managing Uncertainty

When facing ongoing uncertainty, our bodies stay at a high level of physiological arousal, exerting considerable wear and tear. Uncertainty exerts a strong pull on our thoughts and inhibits our ability to act, leaving us in a suspended waiting game. We can manage uncertainty by figuring out what we can...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
towardsdatascience.com

How to use Permutation Tests

A walkthrough of permutation tests and how they can be applied to time series data. Permutation tests are non-parametric tests that require very few assumptions. So, when you don’t know much about your data generating mechanism (the population), permutation tests are an effective way to determine statistical significance. A recent...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

What is bias?

The AI bias trouble starts — but doesn’t end — with definition. “Bias” is an overloaded term which means remarkably different things in different contexts. Here are just a few definitions of bias for your perusal. In statistics: Bias is the difference between the expected value of an estimator and...
COMPUTERS
Post-Bulletin

Market to millennials in language they understand

My last column highlighted the use of text messaging in your marketing strategies, and I quoted a survey from EZ Texting that said most of us are very attached to our mobile phones. In fact, their research shows that Americans feel “conflicted (anxious, disconnected, out of touch and stressed) but...
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Parallelize your python code to save time on data processing

Annoyed by the long waits while processing your data? This blog is for you!. Have you ever faced a situation when you have to wait for a long time while processing your data? Honestly, it happens to me a lot. So to reduce my pain a bit, I make sure to use all the computing resources available to humankind to minimize this wait.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Custom dataset in Pytorch —Part 1. Images

Pytorch has a great ecosystem to load custom datasets for training machine learning models. This is the first part of the two-part series on loading Custom Datasets in Pytorch. In this walkthrough, we’ll learn how to load a custom image dataset for classification. The code for this walkthrough can also be found on Github.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Thinking, fast and slow: AI edition

Francesca Rossi on paradigms for general intelligence. Editor’s note: The TDS Podcast is hosted by Jeremie Harris, who is the co-founder of SharpestMinds, a data science mentorship startup. Every week, Jeremie chats with researchers and business leaders at the forefront of the field to unpack the most pressing questions around data science, machine learning, and AI.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

A Reply to “TensorFlow Sad Story”

Today I read “TensorFlow Sad Story” from Zahar Chikishev and, while I agree with most of his points, I felt it was a bit unfair with TensorFlow itself, as it did not try to cover or understand why TensorFlow is as it is or why on Earth would Google do certain things. Being a user of TensorFlow since 2.0 came out in September 2019 and having felt many of the same pains Zahar described in his article, I started drafting a reply. However, as you can see from this article, my comment grew out of control, so I decided to turn it into a separate piece.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

The Mystery of Feature Scaling is Finally Solved

Principle Researcher: Dave Guggenheim / Co-Researcher: Utsav Vachhani. For some machine learning models, feature scaling is an important step in data preprocessing. Regularized algorithms (e.g., lasso and ridge penalties), distance-based models (e.g., k-nearest neighbors, clustering, support vector machines, etc.), and artificial neural networks all perform better when the predictors are on the same scale or within the same boundaries. But feature scaling can be much more than inducing conformity; it can be a powerful addition to your predictive modeling toolbox.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Transformers, can you rate the complexity of reading passages?

Fine-tuning RoBERTa with PyTorch to predict reading ease of text excerpts. Transformers, what are they actually? They are not the devices used in power transmission of electric energy, nor the fictional living autonomous robots Optimus Prime or Bumblebee who can transform into other objects like vehicles. Transformers in our context here is referring to BERT, ALBERT, RoBERTa, and the like, where they are used in the world of data science to solve all kinds of Natural Language Processing tasks, such as machine translation, text summarization, speech recognition, sentiment analysis and many more. They are state-of-the-art language models for Natural Language Processing, and they have gained tremendous popularity over the past few years.
VIDEO GAMES
towardsdatascience.com

Establishing Causality: Part 1

Being able to establish causality is powerful. It gives you the right to use the word “because” in a conversation. Our sales increased because we have changed the website layout. The crime rate dropped because of the new preventive policy that has been introduced. Pinpointing causal relations correctly is crucial for data-driven decision making, both in business, to optimize a company’s operations, as well as in government, to make sure our tax money is spent in the most efficient way and the policies work effectively. In this series of articles, I discuss four statistical tools that provide scientific grounds to say “because”.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Structure Your Data Like a Nobel Prize Winner

To facilitate manipulation, visualization, and modeling. Do you think that there is such a thing as “the best way” to structure your data?. I’m particularly interested to have your opinion in the comments. Because on my side, I initially thought that there must be many ways to structure a dataset, and the way we store and manipulate our data is specific to the project we are working on.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Variational Inference — Where old Physics Solves new Bayesian Problems

Variational Inference is a method to solve the most common Bayesian problem: given an observed data, find the probability functions that govern it generation. While the problem and its solution appear to be common, when VI firstly appeared it was considered extremely innovative since it was the very first solution for Bayes problem that was analytic rather traditional sampling methods. In this post I will cover the early appearance of VI , describe its mathematical foundation and present the pre scientific links to this frame work.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy